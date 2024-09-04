South Africa

Former Assupol manager gets four-year sentence for R1.6m fraud

04 September 2024 - 09:24
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Megan Nolan, who also uses her married surname Stanton, was sentenced recently after pleading guilty to fraud earlier this year. Stock photo.
Megan Nolan, who also uses her married surname Stanton, was sentenced recently after pleading guilty to fraud earlier this year. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/Olivier Le Moal

A woman who defrauded Assupol of R1.6m during her time as a supervisor will spend four years behind bars after her sentencing in the Pretoria specialised commercial crimes court.

This was confirmed by National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Lumka Mahanjana. 

Megan Nolan, who also uses her married surname Stanton, was sentenced after pleading guilty to fraud earlier this year.

She was charged with 39 counts relating to theft while she worked as a supervisor in the claims administration department. She held the position between 2015 and 2022. She resigned in October 2022 and was arrested more than a year later, with her partner Dianne Carreira. Assupol flagged the fraud a month after she left.

The charges against Carreira were dropped after Nolan's guilty plea.

Nolan previously told how she committed the brazen theft, saying she intercepted “pending” claims and changed the banking details from the beneficiaries to Carreira's. She would then approve the claim.

This money was spent lavishly over one year.

Assupol confirmed it had no hope of recouping the stolen money as Nolan “would have used the funds already”. It added, however, that no beneficiaries were affected by her activities.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

How ex-Assupol manager swindled R1.6m meant for claims

Megan Nolan, who worked as a supervisor in Assupol Life's claims administration department, will be sentenced on July 17
News
2 months ago

Fraudster used R6m meant for special needs school staff to fund ‘serious gambling addiction’

Ralton Fischer admitted to paying ghost employees over four years by manipulating New Hope school's payroll system
News
1 month ago

Former finance manager sentenced to 10 years for fraud and theft

The Pretoria specialised commercial crimes court on Monday sentenced Prishne Khan, a former finance manager, to 10 years’ imprisonment for fraud that ...
News
1 day ago

How ‘ambition and greed’ led to 15-year jail term for bogus Prasa exec Daniel Mtimkulu

Mtimkulu, through his lawyer, stated his intention to bring an application for leave to appeal his conviction
News
17 hours ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Fuel prices slashed: this is what you will pay for petrol and diesel from ... news
  2. Under-fire MTN CEO Ralph Mupita addresses letter to staff to allay their ... South Africa
  3. Rugby match highlights service delivery gaps in Johannesburg South Africa
  4. Bogus Prasa engineer Daniel Mtimkulu slapped with 15-year jail term for fraud South Africa
  5. A house and petrol money for Gauteng man who claims R13m Lotto jackpot South Africa

Latest Videos

Mercedes-Benz GLE 450d
Senzo Meyiwa Murder Trial I 04 September 2024