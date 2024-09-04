A man who killed four relatives and injured one with a gun he purchased on the day of the murders has been handed four life sentences for the crimes.
Siyabonga Richard Sangweni, 32, was handed the sentence by the Mpumalanga high court, sitting in Breyten, on September 3.
He was convicted for the murders of his grandmother, aged 73, and three children, aged between three and six years, in June 2023. He also left his 22-year-old sister seriously injured.
Police spokesperson Col Donald Mdhluli said: "Sangweni was arrested immediately after the incident. He was cornered while hiding at the premises where the incident took place. He was found in possession of his licenced firearm. Investigations revealed he purchased the firearm on the day of the murders."
In addition to the life sentences, Sangweni was handed a 15-year jail term for attempted murder.
Four life terms for man who killed family with gun bought on day of murders
Image: 123RF/EVGENYI LASTOCHKIN
