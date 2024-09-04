South Africa

Four life terms for man who killed family with gun bought on day of murders

04 September 2024 - 07:43
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
An Mpumalanga man who murdered his relatives with a gun he purchased on the same day as the offences has been sentenced. Stock photo.
An Mpumalanga man who murdered his relatives with a gun he purchased on the same day as the offences has been sentenced. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/EVGENYI LASTOCHKIN

A man who killed four relatives and injured one with a gun he purchased on the day of the murders has been handed four life sentences for the crimes.

Siyabonga Richard Sangweni, 32, was handed the sentence by the Mpumalanga high court, sitting in Breyten, on September 3.

He was convicted for the murders of his grandmother, aged 73, and three children, aged between three and six years, in June 2023. He also left his 22-year-old sister seriously injured.

Police spokesperson Col Donald Mdhluli said: "Sangweni was arrested immediately after the incident. He was cornered while hiding at the premises where the incident took place. He was found in possession of his licenced firearm. Investigations revealed he purchased the firearm on the day of the murders." 

In addition to the life sentences, Sangweni was handed a 15-year jail term for attempted murder.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Uncle sentenced to life imprisonment for kidnapping and rape of his 9-year-old niece

The Potchefstroom regional court has sentenced a 33-year-old man who kidnapped and raped his nine-year-old niece in July 2020 to life imprisonment ...
News
1 week ago

Trio slapped with hefty jail terms for murders of ‘demon-possessed’ children

Two women and a male pastor were sentenced in the KwaZulu-Natal high court on Wednesday.
News
2 weeks ago

Toy gun serial rapist sentenced to five life terms behind bars

Granton Williams, 47, targeted women close to his home in Missionvale, Gqeberha.
News
3 weeks ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Fuel prices slashed: this is what you will pay for petrol and diesel from ... news
  2. Under-fire MTN CEO Ralph Mupita addresses letter to staff to allay their ... South Africa
  3. Rugby match highlights service delivery gaps in Johannesburg South Africa
  4. Bogus Prasa engineer Daniel Mtimkulu slapped with 15-year jail term for fraud South Africa
  5. School safety and literacy top of mind for new education minister Siviwe Gwarube South Africa

Latest Videos

The Road Ahead | Her Future Plans As Miss Universe Nigeria 2024 And Beyond
ANC Youth League media briefing l The future of the GNU