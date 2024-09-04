GNU at work: McKenzie and Gwarube join forces to boost school sport, arts, and culture

Sport, arts and culture minister Gayton McKenzie has signed a memorandum of understanding with basic education minister Siviwe Gwarube to collaborate on strengthening the implementation of sport, arts and culture in public schools.
“This agreement is a first step in unlocking talent and boosting transformation in sport and the arts,” McKenzie said.
“The key to transforming South African sport is to ensure as many schools as possible — from the townships to rural areas and other less fortunate communities — gain access to similar kinds of facilities, coaching and equipment.
“For too long, South Africa’s national teams have relied on private schools as talent feeders which, while valuable, do not represent the full potential of this country,” he added.
This partnership marks a key step towards fulfilling McKenzie's “Project 300,” a plan to send 300 South African athletes to the 2028 Olympic Games in Los Angeles.
“This programme is an important first step in the right direction. We won’t achieve that if we don’t keep finding the other Bayanda Walazas in our schools.
“We want to ensure every child gets equipment to participate in sport, arts and culture in schools. We want to make sure that lack of finances is not a reason for you not to become Olympic champions. We want to make sure our children get the same opportunities. This is the start of that and this is the government of national unity [GNU] at work,” McKenzie said.
He emphasised the GNU's vision to transform the country.
“We are collaborating and working well and this GNU, under the leadership of President Cyril Ramaphosa, is going to transform South Africa for the better over the next five years,” he said.
He thanked Gwarube for acting swiftly to ensure this partnership happens.
Gwarube echoed his sentiment, emphasising the importance of inclusivity in school sport.
“We want to reinvigorate school sport and culture in our schools. There are millions of learners in our schools and they are all worthy of an opportunity to have sport available in their schools. Whether you're from QwaQwa or Sandton, we want you to have the same opportunities to play sport and be involved in arts and culture,” Gwarube said.
The agreement outlines a comprehensive plan that includes:
“An approach where facilities are built in such a manner that numerous schools will be able to benefit from them and share them. The agreement will encourage partners from every sector of South African society — from government to private businesses, commissions, foundations, trusts and NGOs, as well as civil society — to get involved and play a role in not just levelling the playing fields for young South Africans but to ensure those playing fields exist.”
TimesLIVE
GNU at work: McKenzie and Gwarube join forces to boost school sport, arts, and culture
Image: Department of basic education/ X
Sport, arts and culture minister Gayton McKenzie has signed a memorandum of understanding with basic education minister Siviwe Gwarube to collaborate on strengthening the implementation of sport, arts and culture in public schools.
“This agreement is a first step in unlocking talent and boosting transformation in sport and the arts,” McKenzie said.
“The key to transforming South African sport is to ensure as many schools as possible — from the townships to rural areas and other less fortunate communities — gain access to similar kinds of facilities, coaching and equipment.
“For too long, South Africa’s national teams have relied on private schools as talent feeders which, while valuable, do not represent the full potential of this country,” he added.
This partnership marks a key step towards fulfilling McKenzie's “Project 300,” a plan to send 300 South African athletes to the 2028 Olympic Games in Los Angeles.
“This programme is an important first step in the right direction. We won’t achieve that if we don’t keep finding the other Bayanda Walazas in our schools.
“We want to ensure every child gets equipment to participate in sport, arts and culture in schools. We want to make sure that lack of finances is not a reason for you not to become Olympic champions. We want to make sure our children get the same opportunities. This is the start of that and this is the government of national unity [GNU] at work,” McKenzie said.
He emphasised the GNU's vision to transform the country.
“We are collaborating and working well and this GNU, under the leadership of President Cyril Ramaphosa, is going to transform South Africa for the better over the next five years,” he said.
He thanked Gwarube for acting swiftly to ensure this partnership happens.
Gwarube echoed his sentiment, emphasising the importance of inclusivity in school sport.
“We want to reinvigorate school sport and culture in our schools. There are millions of learners in our schools and they are all worthy of an opportunity to have sport available in their schools. Whether you're from QwaQwa or Sandton, we want you to have the same opportunities to play sport and be involved in arts and culture,” Gwarube said.
The agreement outlines a comprehensive plan that includes:
“An approach where facilities are built in such a manner that numerous schools will be able to benefit from them and share them. The agreement will encourage partners from every sector of South African society — from government to private businesses, commissions, foundations, trusts and NGOs, as well as civil society — to get involved and play a role in not just levelling the playing fields for young South Africans but to ensure those playing fields exist.”
TimesLIVE
READ MORE:
SA boxing in a vacuum after board dissolved by Gayton McKenzie
Gayton McKenzie says business is keen on ‘Project 300’ for 2028 Olympics
McKenzie focuses on ‘equality of access’ in rugby and cricket transformation debate
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos