'I felt overwhelmed, as if I were in a dream': KZN plumber wins R38m

04 September 2024 - 13:11
The lucky winner discovered the life-changing news on Sunday evening while getting ready for bed.
The lucky winner discovered the life-changing news on Sunday evening while getting ready for bed. File image.
Image: Alaister Russell/The Sunday Times

A KwaZulu-Natal plumber plans to buy a “warm home” for his wife and two children after bagging more than R38m in the Lotto Plus 2 jackpot.

“I also want to invest in my children's education and save for their future. It's important to me that this money continues to support us for a long time. I’m eager to receive financial advice and learn about proper investments,” he said.

The lucky winner discovered the life-changing news on Sunday evening while getting ready for bed.

“I received an SMS from the bank earlier informing me I had won money and needed to contact Ithuba. I hadn’t checked the numbers yet so I wasn’t sure how much I had won. I usually leave it to the bank for small wins, which they deposit directly. Previously I’ve only won small amounts like R50, R100 or R5.

“As I made my way to the Ithuba office I was hoping for at least R1m to help improve our home. Even that seemed like a stretch. Imagine my shock when I found I had won R38m — I felt overwhelmed, as if I were in a dream.”

Ithuba CEO Charmaine Mabuza said: “While this winner is happy about his winnings, he understandably feels overwhelmed. We recognise winning such an amount can have a profound impact. That’s why we offer trauma counselling and financial advice to winners of R50,000 and more. We are excited for what lies ahead for him and his family.”

TimesLIVE

