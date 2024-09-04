South Africa

Life sentence for Congolese man convicted of rape in Eastern Cape

04 September 2024 - 11:46
The Mthatha regional court has sentenced a 36-year-old man to life imprisonment for rape. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/fotokita

A 36-year-old Congolese man, Coki Chicha Juslain, has been sentenced to life imprisonment by the Mthatha regional court for raping a woman who he had lured with the promise of a job.

Police spokesperson Capt Welile Matyolo said the victim was hitchhiking from Mqanduli towards Mthatha on October 27 2020. She was offered a lift by the perpetrator, who promised her a job at his shop in Viedgesville. The two agreed to meet the next day.

“On October 28 the victim went to his shop. On arrival she was locked in a room with burglar bars. He raped and threatened her with a knife,” Matyolo said.

She reported the attack to police when he let her go.

