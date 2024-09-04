A 36-year-old Congolese man, Coki Chicha Juslain, has been sentenced to life imprisonment by the Mthatha regional court for raping a woman who he had lured with the promise of a job.
Police spokesperson Capt Welile Matyolo said the victim was hitchhiking from Mqanduli towards Mthatha on October 27 2020. She was offered a lift by the perpetrator, who promised her a job at his shop in Viedgesville. The two agreed to meet the next day.
“On October 28 the victim went to his shop. On arrival she was locked in a room with burglar bars. He raped and threatened her with a knife,” Matyolo said.
She reported the attack to police when he let her go.
TimesLIVE
Life sentence for Congolese man convicted of rape in Eastern Cape
Image: 123RF/fotokita
A 36-year-old Congolese man, Coki Chicha Juslain, has been sentenced to life imprisonment by the Mthatha regional court for raping a woman who he had lured with the promise of a job.
Police spokesperson Capt Welile Matyolo said the victim was hitchhiking from Mqanduli towards Mthatha on October 27 2020. She was offered a lift by the perpetrator, who promised her a job at his shop in Viedgesville. The two agreed to meet the next day.
“On October 28 the victim went to his shop. On arrival she was locked in a room with burglar bars. He raped and threatened her with a knife,” Matyolo said.
She reported the attack to police when he let her go.
TimesLIVE
READ MORE:
Police hunt for rape suspect allegedly targeting pupils as they travel to school in Mpumalanga
Minister reveals more than 50 detectives leave the SAPS every month
Life in jail for Magaliesburg rapist who also created child porn
SAPS applauds detective sergeant for putting Gauteng rapists behind bars
Mpumalanga man, 20, arrested over rape of 90-year-old woman
CRIME STATS | Crimes against women rise, many rapes happened in schools
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos