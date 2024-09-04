South Africa

Mkhwanazi says police will continue to do their job despite scrutiny

04 September 2024 - 11:58
Modiegi Mashamaite Multimedia reporter
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
KwaZulu-Natal Commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi says police will continue to do their job.
KwaZulu-Natal Commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi says police will continue to do their job.
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU

KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi has defended his teams after fatal shoot-outs with suspects, saying the responsibility of police officers is to protect citizens.
 
"I wouldn't want to argue much with those who refer to us as vigilante groups. Our task is law enforcement and we are going to protect them as well if their lives are under threat," he said in an interview with EWN.

"It's a minority who make those comments. The public, in general, is quite appreciative of the work we do."

Commenting on the deaths of six suspects wanted for seven murders and extortion who were killed during a shoot-out with police in Durban on Monday night, Mkhwanazi said: "The youngsters who unfortunately lost their lives had been responsible for mayhem in the area where they came from. You go and interview the community in that area and most are going to be excited because the people who were terrorising them are no longer around.

"It is not to say it's a good thing for them to die. But that they're not in and among society makes the public quite happy with us. We'll continue doing that as long as we operate within the law. We're not going to stop."

TimesLIVE

MORE:

WATCH | They should be studying but live a life of crime: Mkhwanazi

Speaking at the scene of a shoot-out in Durban on Tuesday, KZN police commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi said the suspects were youngsters linked ...
News
23 hours ago

Suspect shot dead during shoot-out with cops probing extortion cases

A suspect was shot dead during a shoot-out with police officers investigating extortion cases in Mpumalanga on Monday
News
1 day ago

Mpumalanga man, 20, arrested over rape of 90-year-old woman

A 20-year-old suspect arrested for allegedly attacking and raping a 90-year-old woman while asleep at her home is expected to appear in the ...
News
2 days ago

LISTEN | You have to fight, KZN top cop Mkhwanazi tells gun owners

KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi says if you are issued with a gun licence, defend yourself.
News
1 week ago

Police must not simply become part of the problem

It is a sign of the times that the police are enthusiastically applauded for killing suspected members of violent gangs, with fed-up members of the ...
Opinion & Analysis
1 month ago

Debate continues as 31 suspects killed in shoot-outs with KZN cops since April

During the KwaZulu-Natal provincial government social crime prevention summit, provincial police commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi offered a ...
News
1 month ago

POLL | What do you think about fatal shootings of suspects during police arrests in KZN?

The police in KwaZulu-Natal remain in the spotlight as the number of suspects killed during arrests continues to mount.
News
1 month ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Fuel prices slashed: this is what you will pay for petrol and diesel from ... news
  2. Under-fire MTN CEO Ralph Mupita addresses letter to staff to allay their ... South Africa
  3. Rugby match highlights service delivery gaps in Johannesburg South Africa
  4. Bogus Prasa engineer Daniel Mtimkulu slapped with 15-year jail term for fraud South Africa
  5. A house and petrol money for Gauteng man who claims R13m Lotto jackpot South Africa

Latest Videos

Mercedes-Benz GLE 450d
Senzo Meyiwa Murder Trial I 04 September 2024