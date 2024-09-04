South Africa

North West man accused of rape and murder of child, 8

04 September 2024 - 13:26 By TimesLIVE
The child had been left in the house with her mother's boyfriend. File photo.
Image: 123RF/Artit Oubkaew

A 27-year-old North West man has been arrested for allegedly raping and murdering his girlfriend’s eight-year-old child.

The child was found dead on a sofa.

Police spokesperson Lt-Col Amanda Funani said her mother, who is also 27, had left her two daughters, aged four and eight, with her boyfriend on August 31, at a village near Boitekong, outside Rustenburg. She returned home early the next morning.

Police officers were told she knocked on the door, but there was no response. She checked the property and found a window was broken.

“She used the window to gain the entry into the house, where she found the body of her eight-year-old daughter on the sofa. It is suspected the girl might have been strangled after being raped.

“The boyfriend, who was not in the house when the woman came back in the morning, was taken in for questioning and charged with rape and murder.”

He made a brief appearance at the Rustenburg magistrate's court on Tuesday. The case was postponed for a week, when he is expected to lodge a bail application.

TimesLIVE

