South Africa

Police hunt for rape suspect allegedly targeting pupils as they travel to school in Mpumalanga

Two pupils were allegedly raped at Mzinzi on Monday morning

04 September 2024 - 09:39
Two pupils, aged 16 and 17, were allegedly raped by the armed suspect on their way to school at Mzinti, Mbombela on Monday morning.
Image: Supplied

Mpumalanga police have launched a manhunt for a suspect after two pupils were allegedly raped while on their way to school on Monday.

The suspect allegedly targets pupils when they are travelling to school.

Police spokesperson Col Donald Mdhluli said officers are investigating after two pupils, aged 16 and 17, reported they were raped by the armed suspect on their way to school at Mzinti, Mbombela, on Monday at about 6.30am.

“According to information, the two victims had to attend an early class when they met the suspect. The suspect allegedly rerouted them to nearby bushes at gunpoint and raped both pupils.”

He allegedly threatened to kill them if they reported the rapes.

“On arrival at school the pupils reported the matter to their teacher. Police were informed and two counts of rape were opened. The family violence, child protection and sexual offences unit has been assigned to investigate.”

Mdhluli said an intense search has been conducted, but the suspect has not yet been found.

Police have urged pupils to be vigilant and aware of their surroundings when walking in secluded areas to and from school.

Mdhluli said: “Parents are encouraged to give all the support needed to their children to prevent incidents that may compromise their safety. Police urge members of the public who see anything suspicious or have information that will assist in apprehending the suspect to call the Crime Stop number at 08600 10111 or send information via the MySAPS app.”

TimesLIVE

