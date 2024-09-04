South Africa

Police officer killed, one wounded by house robbery suspects in Vosloorus

The police officers were also robbed of their service pistols

04 September 2024 - 10:50
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
According to the police, two police sergeants were inside the police vehicle when they were approached by suspects who fired several shots at them. File image.
According to the police, two police sergeants were inside the police vehicle when they were approached by suspects who fired several shots at them. File image.
Image: SAPS

Gauteng police have launched a manhunt for suspects who fatally shot a police officer and wounded another in Vosloorus on Tuesday.

Two sergeants were in a police vehicle when they were approached by suspects who fired several shots at them, said police spokesperson Lt-Col Mavela Masondo.

The suspects were allegedly committing a house robbery when they noticed the police arrive.

They accosted the officers and started shooting at them.

Masondo said the officers were taken to a nearby medical care centre where a woman sergeant succumbed to gunshot wounds while another officer is in a serious condition.

He said the officers were also robbed of their service firearms.

Gauteng police commissioner Lt-Gen Tommy Mthombeni has assigned police from various units to hunt for the suspects.

“Police appeal to anyone who might have information that can help in the investigation or assist in the apprehension of the suspects to call the nearest police station or crime stop on 086 00 10111,” Masondo said.

TimesLIVE

MORE:

Police hunt for rape suspect allegedly targeting pupils as they travel to school in Mpumalanga

Police have urged pupils to be vigilant and aware of their surroundings when walking in secluded areas to and from school.
News
2 hours ago

WATCH | They should be studying but live a life of crime: Mkhwanazi

Speaking at the scene of a shoot-out in Durban on Tuesday, KZN police commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi said the suspects were youngsters linked ...
News
20 hours ago

Families of police officers killed on duty remember them in heartfelt tribute

Relatives and children of police officers who sacrificed their lives in the line of duty gathered at the SAPS Memorial Site to honour their loved ...
News
1 day ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Fuel prices slashed: this is what you will pay for petrol and diesel from ... news
  2. Under-fire MTN CEO Ralph Mupita addresses letter to staff to allay their ... South Africa
  3. Rugby match highlights service delivery gaps in Johannesburg South Africa
  4. Bogus Prasa engineer Daniel Mtimkulu slapped with 15-year jail term for fraud South Africa
  5. A house and petrol money for Gauteng man who claims R13m Lotto jackpot South Africa

Latest Videos

Mercedes-Benz GLE 450d
Senzo Meyiwa Murder Trial I 04 September 2024