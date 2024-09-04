South Africa

SA scientists unveil fragment of motorcycle-sized meteorite

04 September 2024 - 07:41 By Reuters
A researcher holds a fragment of the meteorite at a press conference on September 3 2024.
A researcher holds a fragment of the meteorite at a press conference on September 3 2024.
Image: Esa Alexander/Reuters

Scientists on Tuesday unveiled a fragment of what they described as a motorcycle-sized meteorite discovered in a town in the Eastern Cape last month.

Residents in the Eastern Cape, Western Cape and Free State reported seeing a bright blue-white and orange streak of light in the sky on August 25, accompanied by an explosive sound and vibrations, the scientists said.

The rare meteorite fragment — black and shiny on the outside with a light grey, concrete-like interior — weighs less than 90g with a diameter of less than 5cm and was provisionally named the Nqweba Meteorite, after the nearby town where it was discovered [formerly Kirkwood].

"Friction with the atmosphere created a spectacular fireball and caused it to break up in flight," Roger Gibson, a professor at the University of the Witwatersrand's School of Geosciences, told a news conference.

Sitting on her grandparents' porch in Nqweba, nine-year-old Eli-ze du Toit saw a dark rock fall from the sky. She picked it up and gave it to her mother, who later handed it over to scientists.

"I heard this rumbling sound. Then I noticed this rock falling out of the sky. I went to go pick it up and it was still warm," said Du Toit. 

Eli-ze du Toit, nine, picked up fragments of the meteorite. She holds her grandmother, Karin Engelbrecht, ahead of the September 3 2024 press conference where researchers from Wits University, Nelson Mandela University and Rhodes University explained the entry of a meteorite into Earth's atmosphere over Gqeberha.
Eli-ze du Toit, nine, picked up fragments of the meteorite. She holds her grandmother, Karin Engelbrecht, ahead of the September 3 2024 press conference where researchers from Wits University, Nelson Mandela University and Rhodes University explained the entry of a meteorite into Earth's atmosphere over Gqeberha.
Image: Esa Alexander/Reuters

