South Africa

Suspect arrested for triple murder, including metro cop

04 September 2024 - 14:24 By TimesLIVE
The Hawks have arrested a 21-year-old man in Umlazi in connection with the fatal shooting of three people, including a Durban metro VIP unit officer in March. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF

Police have arrested a 21-year-old man for the murder of Siyathokoza Mthethwa who was attached to the Durban metro police's VIP unit.

Mthethwa, 40, was fatally shot with his friends Merik Thringe, 40, and Nkanyiso Makhanya in March at a Lamontville shisanyama. They were approached by a group of men, an argument ensued and the suspects fired several shots, killing the three friends. The gunmen fled the scene.

On Tuesday members from the Hawks' Durban serious organised crime investigation unit and metro police received information about one of the suspects and arrested him in Umlazi.

He was charged with three counts of murder and is expected to appear in the Durban magistrate’s court on Friday. 

More arrests are expected. 

