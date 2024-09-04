South Africa

Traditional leader Mareke shot dead in Mthatha

04 September 2024 - 20:09 By LULAMILE FENI
EC leader shot dead.
An Eastern Cape traditional leader was shot dead in Mthatha on Wednesday afternoon.

Nkosi Sakhumzi Sakhi Dalinzolo Mareke, who is the headman of Mandela Park in Mthatha West, was shot dead near the Embassy not far from the offices of the police’s National Intervention Unit.

Mareke recently defended himself against allegations of extortion related to protection fees that have rocked Mthatha and schools in the Mthatha West villages.

His younger brother, Sicelo, confirmed his death.

“Yes it is him, he has been shot dead  near the Embassy,”  Sicelo said.

