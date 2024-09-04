The Senzo Meyiwa murder trial continues in the Gauteng High Court in Pretoria on Wednesday.
Five men are on trial for the murder of the Bafana Bafana star goalkeeper who was shot dead by assailants at his then-girlfriend Kelly Khumalo's mother's house in Vosloorus, Ekurhuleni in 2014.
TimesLIVE
WATCH LIVE | Senzo Meyiwa trial continues
Courtesy of SABC
The Senzo Meyiwa murder trial continues in the Gauteng High Court in Pretoria on Wednesday.
Five men are on trial for the murder of the Bafana Bafana star goalkeeper who was shot dead by assailants at his then-girlfriend Kelly Khumalo's mother's house in Vosloorus, Ekurhuleni in 2014.
TimesLIVE
READ MORE:
Analysts who confirmed Mangena's findings linking gun to Meyiwa murder will be called as witnesses
Defence casts doubt on expert's evidence on Meyiwa 'murder weapon'
Defence disputes that Senzo Meyiwa was killed with a 9mm pistol: ballistics expert back on stand
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos