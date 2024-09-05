South Africa

‘Hitman’ behind Limpopo businessman’s murder nabbed

05 September 2024 - 08:20
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
A suspect linked to the murder of a Limpopo businessman will appear in court. Stock image.
A suspect linked to the murder of a Limpopo businessman will appear in court. Stock image.
Image: Ben Gingell

A man believed to be the hitman in the murder of a businessman is expected to appear in a Limpopo court on Thursday.

The suspect, 30, handed himself over to Groblersdal police on Tuesday after the June 5 murder of a 49-year-old businessman, police spokesperson Col Malesela Ledwaba said.

“The deceased was residing in a plot at Uitspanning under Dennilton precinct and was reportedly involved in multiple businesses when he met his untimely death while travelling along the Elandsdoorn road between Dennilton and Loskop Dam.

“The victim, who was driving a silver Grey Polo Vivo, was shot [dead] allegedly by an unknown male suspect who fled the scene in a blue BMW sedan,” Ledwaba said.

A murder case was opened and transferred to the provincial murder and robbery unit for further investigation.

This week the suspect handed himself over in the presence of his attorney.

“He is due to make his first court appearance at Groblersdal magistrate's court on Thursday,” police said.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Judge orders murder-accused to get legal affairs in order before pretrial

A Durban high court judge has ordered three murder-accused to get their legal issues sorted out before pre-trial next month.
News
1 month ago

Alleged hitman in court alongside 'underworld boss' Ralph Stanfield

Alleged 28s gang boss Ralph Stanfield returned to the dock in the Cape Town magistrate's court on Thursday alongside several co-accused including ...
News
2 months ago

LISTEN | Shot 14 times, man tells how he fought hitman as two friends killed in cold blood

A survivor who was shot 14 times in a hit that left two of his friends dead, put up a brave fight against a hitman to save his life.
News
4 months ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Traditional leader Mareke shot dead in Mthatha South Africa
  2. Brass bell weighing 110kg stolen from SA's oldest wine-producing farm South Africa
  3. GNU at work: McKenzie and Gwarube join forces to boost school sport, arts, and ... Politics
  4. Under-fire MTN CEO Ralph Mupita addresses letter to staff to allay their ... South Africa
  5. Fuel prices slashed: this is what you will pay for petrol and diesel from ... news

Latest Videos

Siphesihle Ndlovu confident in Bafana during Afcon qualifiers
Senzo Meyiwa Murder Trial I 05 September 2024