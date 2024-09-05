South Africa

Lawyer and former municipal manager in court on fraud charges

The municipality suffered a loss of more than R460,000

05 September 2024 - 21:21
Ernest Mabuza Journalist
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
It is alleged that Tiro Attorneys submitted a request for payment to the municipality for legal services rendered. However, the law firm did not render any services and a municipal official allegedly approved the request for payment.
It is alleged that Tiro Attorneys submitted a request for payment to the municipality for legal services rendered. However, the law firm did not render any services and a municipal official allegedly approved the request for payment.  
Image: NPA/Hawks

A legal practitioner and a former manager at the Ditsobotla local municipality appeared in the Lichtenburg magistrate’s court on Thursday on fraud charges. 

Thouret Mampe Thabe Tiro, director of Tiro Attorneys, and Tsietsi Isaac Shema, who was director of corporate services at the municipality in 2021, were arrested by the Hawks earlier on Thursday in Lichtenburg.

“Their arrest follows an investigation into allegations of fraud relating to the procurement of legal practitioner's services for the municipality,” the Hawks and the National Prosecuting Authority said in a joint statement. 

In May 2021, Tiro Attorneys allegedly submitted a request for payment to the municipality for legal services rendered.

It was revealed during investigations that Tiro Attorneys did not render any services and that Shema and another suspect, who is still at large, allegedly approved the request for payment.

“As a result, the municipality suffered a loss of more than R460,000 for services that were never rendered.” 

The accused were remanded until Friday for a formal bail application.

TimesLIVE 

Batohi refuses bid by Pretoria chief magistrate Desmond Nair to have charges withdrawn

Suspended Pretoria chief magistrate Desmond Nair faces corruption charges for allegedly receiving security upgrades to his Gauteng home provided by ...
News
1 day ago

Now Durban businessman Thoshan Panday hit with 27 tax fraud charges

Durban businessman Thoshan Panday will reman in custody after his arrest on tax fraud charges until his next appearance on Monday when he is expected ...
News
3 hours ago

DA lashes out at MKP for ‘vile’ references in court paper over Hlophe case

The document accuses the applicants of being ‘busybodies’ claiming to enforce the rule of law but ‘were silent when black women were murdered and fed ...
Politics
5 hours ago

Another Amigo down as Gaston Savoi pleads guilty 14 years later

Uruguayan businessman Gaston Savoi, who was arrested in 2010 on charges relating to fraud and corruption with several government officials, pleaded ...
News
7 hours ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Brass bell weighing 110kg stolen from SA's oldest wine-producing farm South Africa
  2. Longwe Twala's case postponed due to previous conviction for shoplifting South Africa
  3. BMW South Africa ends production of third-generation X3 news
  4. Traditional leader Mareke shot dead in Mthatha South Africa
  5. Under-fire MTN CEO Ralph Mupita addresses letter to staff to allay their ... South Africa

Latest Videos

AFCON 2023 | Cape Verde v South Africa | Full Penalty Shootout | Ronwen ...
SPOTLIGHT | Tim Burton returns to cinemas & MIP Africa's local slate.