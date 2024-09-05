AbaThembu King Buyelekhaya Dalindyebo, who last week traded insults with disputed Mthatha West “headman” Sakhumzi Dalindzolo Mareke, says while it is bad to speak ill of the dead, it is important to clarify he was not a recognised traditional leader.
Mareke, 42, and two of his lieutenants were killed during a gun battle with police on Wednesday.
“He was never one, but an imposer. Referring to him as a traditional leader is misleading and is an insinuation that everyone can wake up and call himself a traditional leader ... If we keep quiet on that it will be perceived as if we confirm and rubber stamp the illegitimacy,” Dalindyebo said in a letter.
Mareke had threatened to interdict the king from interfering in the “traditional affairs” of Mandela Park and making “defamatory public statements” that accused Mareke of being behind an extortion racket in Mthatha West. In an interview with Daily Dispatch late last week, Mareke said: “I have never been involved in any acts of criminality, including protection fees, instead I am the one fighting crime here.”
Dalindyebo said he “cannot rejoice on the death of any person or speak ill about the dead. I convey the message of condolences to the family, his mother, his wife and all family members”.
“I know he might be accused of criminal activities. All that is a police matter,” the king said.
“What we now have is a family in mourning which needs our prayers on the death of their child. It is not for us to judge.”
'Mareke was not a traditional leader': King Dalindyebo on 'extortionist' killed in shoot-out with police
Image: LULAMILE FENI
AbaThembu King Buyelekhaya Dalindyebo, who last week traded insults with disputed Mthatha West “headman” Sakhumzi Dalindzolo Mareke, says while it is bad to speak ill of the dead, it is important to clarify he was not a recognised traditional leader.
Mareke, 42, and two of his lieutenants were killed during a gun battle with police on Wednesday.
“He was never one, but an imposer. Referring to him as a traditional leader is misleading and is an insinuation that everyone can wake up and call himself a traditional leader ... If we keep quiet on that it will be perceived as if we confirm and rubber stamp the illegitimacy,” Dalindyebo said in a letter.
Mareke had threatened to interdict the king from interfering in the “traditional affairs” of Mandela Park and making “defamatory public statements” that accused Mareke of being behind an extortion racket in Mthatha West. In an interview with Daily Dispatch late last week, Mareke said: “I have never been involved in any acts of criminality, including protection fees, instead I am the one fighting crime here.”
Dalindyebo said he “cannot rejoice on the death of any person or speak ill about the dead. I convey the message of condolences to the family, his mother, his wife and all family members”.
“I know he might be accused of criminal activities. All that is a police matter,” the king said.
“What we now have is a family in mourning which needs our prayers on the death of their child. It is not for us to judge.”
Traditional leader Mareke shot dead in Mthatha
OR Tambo district police commissioner Maj-Gen Phumzile Cetyana said Mareke had been on the police radar and was suspected of being behind an extortion racket in the area.
Police said three armed suspects were fatally shot and a warrant officer was injured after a shoot-out with the police national intervention unit along the R61 between Mthatha and Ngcobo.
Police spokesperson Lt-Col Siphokazi Mawisa said: “Members attached to the national intervention unit (NIU) were involved in a disruptive operation at Mthatha West. On completion of the operation, members proceeded to their unit premises at the Embassy Building in Mthatha. On their way they noticed that they were being followed by two vehicles, a Nissan Qashqai and a Toyota Fortuner.
“As members arrived at the premises, the two suspicious vehicles stopped behind them, and the three men armed with firearms alighted and immediately opened fire. Police retaliated, fatally wounding the three men. All the firearms were pistols.
“One police officer, a warrant officer in his 40s, sustained a gunshot wound and was rushed to hospital.”
Mareke “was a person of interest in several incidents of extortion in the Mthatha area”, said Mawisa.
A case of attempted murder of the injured police officer was opened for further investigation. An inquest docket into the three fatalities was also opened and will be transferred to the Independent Police Investigative Directorate.
DispatchLIVE
MORE:
WATCH | They should be studying but live a life of crime: Mkhwanazi
Minister reveals more than 50 detectives leave the SAPS every month
Suspects wounded in Western Cape police shoot-out face murder, attempted murder charges
Six suspects linked to murder and extortion killed in shoot-out with cops in Durban
Families of police officers killed on duty remember them in heartfelt tribute
LISTEN | Mashatile says officers must use their guns when criminals open fire
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos