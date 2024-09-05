South Africa

WATCH LIVE | Senzo Meyiwa murder trial

05 September 2024 - 10:28 By TIMESLIVE
Courtesy of SABC News

The trial of the five men accused of the murder of soccer star Senzo Meyiwa in 2014 continues in the Pretoria high court on Thursday.

LISTEN | 'He's a thief, he's a druggy, but him shooting Senzo is nonsense' — Chicco defends Longwe

'I'd rather see him in jail than see him suffer in the streets.'
TshisaLIVE
21 hours ago

Analysts who confirmed Mangena's findings linking gun to Meyiwa murder will be called as witnesses

The Pretoria high court intends to call four analysts who confirmed the ballistic evidence of state witness Col Chris Mangena to testify in the Senzo ...
News
5 days ago

Defence casts doubt on expert's evidence on Meyiwa 'murder weapon'

Mangena, who was also involved in reconstructing the shooting of Reeva Steenkamp by Paralympian Oscar Pistorius and that of whistle-blower Babita ...
News
6 days ago
