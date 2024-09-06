South Africa

11 traffic cops arrested in Limpopo for alleged corruption and bribery

06 September 2024 - 15:53
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
The Road Traffic Management Corporation’s national traffic anti-corruption unit and police pounced on the 11 traffic officials on Friday for corruption and bribery. Stock photo.
The Road Traffic Management Corporation’s national traffic anti-corruption unit and police pounced on the 11 traffic officials on Friday for corruption and bribery. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/BELCHONOK

Eleven traffic officers were arrested in a sting operation in Limpopo on Friday for allegedly accepting bribes instead of issuing fines for traffic violations and other transgressions on the N1 between Polokwane and Musina. 

The arrests were carried out by the national traffic anti-corruption unit (NTACU).

Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) spokesperson Simon Zwane said the unit, in collaboration with detectives from Limpopo, arrested the traffic officers for alleged bribery and corruption. 

This follows the successful operation which has been in the works for several months, using undercover tactics to expose and dismantle corrupt practices within the ranks of local law enforcement. 

The arrests were made after an extensive investigation that highlighted a pattern of illicit behaviour among the officers, who were allegedly involved in accepting bribes in exchange for overlooking traffic violations and other illegal activities,” he said. 

He said the operation was meticulously planned, allowing investigators to gather substantial evidence.

Traffic cops arrested for ‘demanding R100 bribe’ from Hawks official

The traffic officials are expected to appear in the Groblersdal magistrate's court soon to face corruption charges.
News
3 hours ago

The officers are expected to appear in court on Monday, facing charges related to corrupt activities. 

“This operation underscores the commitment of the NTACU and local law enforcement to uphold the rule of law and restore public trust in traffic enforcement. 

NTACU has emphasised that this operation is part of a broader strategy to combat corruption within the police force. Officials are urging the public to report any instances of corruption or bribery.”

Limpopo MEC for transport and community safety Violet Mathye said the department would institute its own internal disciplinary action.

“The department views these charges in the most serious light. These are serious allegations that undermine government efforts to promote and maintain road safety,” said Mathye.

TimesLIVE

MORE:

Police seize counterfeit goods worth R94m in nationwide operations

In a series of operations over the past three weeks, authorities have seized counterfeit goods valued at more than R94m.
News
5 hours ago

Cape Town ends cycle of ‘payday weekends’ with fewer drunk-driving arrests

Cape Town has broken the ‘cycle of payday weekends’ after it recorded a decrease in the number of drunk drivers.
News
4 days ago

WATCH | SAPS to take action against officer responsible for viral 'herbs' video

The video shows an unknown man in the back of the SAPS vehicle in Sunnyside, Pretoria, promoting his products while instructing the driver to sound ...
News
3 days ago

Popcru slams decision to honour one of two Gauteng traffic cops killed in ‘murder-suicide’

The police and prisons civil rights union in Gauteng has condemned the Gauteng department of community safety's decision to host a memorial and ...
News
2 weeks ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Lawyer and former municipal manager in court on fraud charges South Africa
  2. Longwe Twala's case postponed due to previous conviction for shoplifting South Africa
  3. Brass bell weighing 110kg stolen from SA's oldest wine-producing farm South Africa
  4. BMW South Africa ends production of third-generation X3 news
  5. Prof Deresh Ramjugernath appointed 13th rector and vice-chancellor of ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Memorial Service Of Dr Bishop Jessica Mbangeni
Jomo Sono on the ABC Motsepe League, Jose Riveiro, Relebohile Mofokeng and ...