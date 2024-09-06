Busa said it had never wavered from its commitment to healthcare reform and South Africa’s objective of achieving universal health coverage.
“Our primary objective, in conjunction with government and other stakeholders, is to ensure that everyone in South Africa has access to quality healthcare and that the inequalities across the healthcare system are addressed in a responsible and expedited manner.”
Busa said this was not only a social necessity but also essential to driving the economic growth the country desperately needed.
“We have, on many occasions and across every legislative forum, made constructive proposals on how the country can do this without negatively impacting our economy, healthcare system and fiscal stability.”
Busa said it was only through formal, constructive engagement with the president, the health minister and the National Treasury, focused on collaboration rather than division, that the country would create a healthcare system that was equitable, effective and sustainable for generations to come.
TimesLIVE
Business Unity SA 'ready to engage meaningfully' with state on NHI
Busa concerned about the 'inappropriate rhetoric' directed at those who have raised legitimate concerns about NHI Act
Image: 123RF/HXDBZXY
Business Unity South Africa (Busa) says it is deeply concerned about the inappropriate rhetoric directed at those who have raised legitimate concerns regarding the National Health Insurance (NHI) Act as a suitable vehicle to deliver universal health coverage.
The association said raising these concerns was not only appropriate, but was the responsible and necessary course of action to ensure that the path the country chose was both viable and sustainable. Busa said it remained ready to participate in meaningful dialogue with the government.
The organisation said it had been extremely clear in its position that the NHI, as envisioned in the act, was unaffordable, unimplementable and unconstitutional and, therefore, required urgent amendment.
“We are disappointed that despite commitments by the government to engage on the NHI Act, structured discussions have not yet taken place.”
Busa said it had never wavered from its commitment to healthcare reform and South Africa’s objective of achieving universal health coverage.
“Our primary objective, in conjunction with government and other stakeholders, is to ensure that everyone in South Africa has access to quality healthcare and that the inequalities across the healthcare system are addressed in a responsible and expedited manner.”
Busa said this was not only a social necessity but also essential to driving the economic growth the country desperately needed.
“We have, on many occasions and across every legislative forum, made constructive proposals on how the country can do this without negatively impacting our economy, healthcare system and fiscal stability.”
Busa said it was only through formal, constructive engagement with the president, the health minister and the National Treasury, focused on collaboration rather than division, that the country would create a healthcare system that was equitable, effective and sustainable for generations to come.
TimesLIVE
WATCH | Business and civil society national summit on NHI
Medical aids are out under the NHI — even if it means the end of the GNU
Gauteng health boost as four new hospitals planned
Son of Sekhukhuneland: why Motsoaledi won’t let go of the NHI
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos