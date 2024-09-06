South Africa

Business Unity SA 'ready to engage meaningfully' with state on NHI

Busa concerned about the 'inappropriate rhetoric' directed at those who have raised legitimate concerns about NHI Act

06 September 2024 - 06:00
Ernest Mabuza Journalist
Business Unity South Africa says its primary objective, in conjunction with government and other stakeholders, is to ensure that everyone in South Africa has access to quality healthcare. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/HXDBZXY

Business Unity South Africa (Busa) says it is deeply concerned about the inappropriate rhetoric directed at those who have raised legitimate concerns regarding the National Health Insurance (NHI) Act as a suitable vehicle to deliver universal health coverage.   

The association said raising these concerns was not only appropriate, but was the responsible and necessary course of action to ensure that the path the country chose was both viable and sustainable. Busa said it remained ready to participate in meaningful dialogue with the government.

The organisation said it had been extremely clear in its position that the NHI, as envisioned in the act, was unaffordable, unimplementable and unconstitutional and, therefore, required urgent amendment. 

“We are disappointed that despite commitments by the government to engage on the NHI Act, structured discussions have not yet taken place.” 

We have, on many occasions and across every legislative forum, made constructive proposals on how the country can do this without negatively impacting our economy, healthcare system and fiscal stability.
Business Unity South Africa

Busa said it had never wavered from its commitment to healthcare reform and South Africa’s objective of achieving universal health coverage.

“Our primary objective, in conjunction with government and other stakeholders, is to ensure that everyone in South Africa has access to quality healthcare and that the inequalities across the healthcare system are addressed in a responsible and expedited manner.” 

Busa said this was not only a social necessity but also essential to driving the economic growth the country desperately needed.

“We have, on many occasions and across every legislative forum, made constructive proposals on how the country can do this without negatively impacting our economy, healthcare system and fiscal stability.” 

Busa said it was only through formal, constructive engagement with the president, the health minister and the National Treasury, focused on collaboration rather than division, that the country would create a healthcare system that was equitable, effective and sustainable for generations to come.   

