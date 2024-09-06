South Africa

Hawks arrest suspect for kidnapping Cape Town family travelling to visit their prison warden father

06 September 2024 - 09:16 By Kim Swartz
Image: 123RF/Belchonok

A 34-year-old suspect was arrested on Thursday after he allegedly kidnapped a family of four in Kuils River, Cape Town, and demanded a ransom of R400,000.

Hawks spokesperson W/O Zinzi Hani said the kidnapping occurred on August 24. The victims were rescued the next day by a multidisciplinary anti-kidnapping task team and other policing agencies.

“It is reported the four victims, all family members, left Kuils River in a vehicle. They were on their way to Helderstroom Prison in Caledon, where the father works as a prison,” said Hani

“Preliminary investigation revealed the vehicle they were driving was later found abandoned in Endlovini, Khayelitsha.”

The kidnappers demanded a ransom R100,000 per person from the family’s brother and instructed him to not involve the police.

“The four hostages were released at about 4.30am on August 25. A police vehicle from Philippi East saw the hostages and gave them a lift to Kuils River police station,” said Hani.

The suspect is alleged to be a member of a syndicate responsible for another kidnapping in the Western Cape.

Hani said more arrests are imminent.

The suspect is expected to make his first court appearance on September 9.

