High court wants doctor probed over ‘poor quality’ of report in rape case

A doctor whose “apparent lack of professional conduct” nearly sank the state's case against two rapists may face a probe by the Health Professions Council of South Africa (HPCSA) after a court directive.
Dr SW Mukombe's conduct came under scrutiny after a Western Cape High Court judgment dismissing a leave to appeal application by two brothers convicted and sentenced by the Paarl regional court for gang raping a young man, who was a minor at the time, in 2020.
The incident happened near Klein Begin, Tulbagh, as the boy was heading home from the local spaza shop.
“The [brothers] challenged their conviction of the rapes by contending the regional magistrate erred in finding the complainant’s evidence was satisfactory in all material respects.
“They also contended the regional magistrate failed to exercise caution in the evaluation of not only the evidence of the complainant as a single witness but also that of the evidence of the complainant’s foster mother as the first report and so too the shortcomings in the J88 report which the appellants contended did not support the complainant’s evidence,” judge Vincent Saldanha said in summarising the men's appeal bid.
On the facts of the case, it was disclosed the victim, who has lived with his foster mother since before he turned one, suffered from “foetal alcohol syndrome disorder and all his childhood milestones were delayed”. He dropped out of school at the age of 11.
Violent rapist’s bare denial declared a lie and thrown out by SCA
Two tests were done to assess the victim's intellectual quotient. On the first, which assessed his communication and daily living skills, the boy “fell in the range of moderate intellectual disability” while on the second, which looked at socialisation, he “fell in the range of mild intellectual disability”.
“In respect of the test related to his individual scale for general scholastic aptitude, the complainant obtained an aptitude score in the range of moderate intellectual disability. His test age was determined as six years and 11 months.
“In respect of his understanding of sexual matters, the complainant learnt about sex at school but his understanding of sexual matters was found to be limited. [It was] found the complainant was legally unable to give or to withhold consent to sexual intercourse.”
Despite these drawbacks, the magistrate found he was able to understand the difference between right and wrong “and the importance of the truth despite his mental disability”.
Turning to the incident, the victim said he was accosted by the two brothers who assaulted and dragged him across the road before taking turns raping him.
They left him there and he eventually made his way home where he told his foster mother what happened. She called the police and he was taken to see a doctor. He was bleeding from the attack.
Turning to the J88 report, which was completed by Mukombe during his time at Ceres Hospital, the state applied for “an exception to the best-evidence rule for the report to be accepted into evidence as Mukombe was not available to testify”.
Saldanha detailed the challenges in trying to bring Mukombe in.
“Initially it appeared he was unable to attend court because his wife had given birth but had since not been available at all. The prosecutor claimed he had stopped replying to e-mails sent to him from the state. The state claimed it had also been unable to obtain an address for him to serve a subpoena.
“The prosecutor informed the court she had also sent further e-mails to him requesting certain information but he had not been forthcoming and the state had gone as far as to motivate for an airline ticket for him to travel from the Eastern Cape. She claimed he had not responded at all.”
A Dr Crous eventually had to be called in to testify.
The report contained a litany of mistakes, Mukombe's handwriting was found to be illegible and certain sections were left blank.
“In respect of the complainant’s mental health and emotional status, the abbreviation 'NAD' was noted which in medical terms referred to 'no abnormalities detected'. In respect of clinical evidence of drugs and alcohol, Mukombe noted 'none',” Saldanha said. This despite the victim admitting to taking drugs before the assault.
“When asked by the regional magistrate, that looking holistically at the J88 report whether there had been a proper digital examination by Mukombe of the complainant, Crous`s response was she did not want to speculate but as she read the J88 report it appeared to be unlikely.”
The brothers testified in their defence and confirmed they knew the victim to varying degrees. One of the brothers claimed he had been assaulted by the victim some months before, while the other said he had briefly interacted with him earlier on the day of the incident. Both denied gang-raping the boy, claiming they were home on the night of the attack.
Will new leadership signal a new dawn at the Health Professions Council?
In his judgment rejecting the brothers' application, Saldanha said he was “satisfied the regional magistrate had correctly rejected the version of the appellants as not being reasonably possibly true.
“I am more than satisfied the state has proved beyond reasonable doubt the rape by each of the appellants of the complainant. The appellants displayed not an iota of sympathy towards the complainant in the manner in which they dealt with him. They abused their power over him and sought to humiliate him in the most gruesome and brutal of ways by the sexual assault. The complainant remains scarred for life.”
Saldanha was scathing of Mukombe's “apparent lack of professional conduct” and “poor quality” of his report. He said it was apparent from the J88 report submitted that “Mukombe had paid scant regard to the complainant in his examination”.
“The manner in which he filled in the J88 and his examination of the complainant at the hospital left much to be desired.
“He appeared to have seriously compromised the state’s case and had it not been for the credible and expert testimony of Crous, the state would have been left with little more than an unintelligible J88 filled in by Mukombe. He moreover failed and/or refused to attend court to testify.
“In my view, the concerns raised about his conduct is of such a serious nature that the state is directed by this court to refer the concerns to the HPCSA for a thorough investigation. The court therefore directs that a copy of the J88 together with this judgment and the record be provided to the [council] for their consideration and investigation of Mukombe’s conduct.”
