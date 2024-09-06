South Africa

IN PICS | Bishop Jessica Mbangeni's memorial service

06 September 2024 - 18:30
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
06 September 2024. Njongo Mbangeni, the son of the late Dr Bishop Jessica Mbangeni, rendering a poem at the memorial service for his mother held at the Market Theatre in Johannesburg.
06 September 2024. Njongo Mbangeni, the son of the late Dr Bishop Jessica Mbangeni, rendering a poem at the memorial service for his mother held at the Market Theatre in Johannesburg.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi

A memorial service for Bishop Jessica Mbangeni, who died on August 31, was held on Friday at The Market Theatre in Newtown, Johannesburg.

READ MORE

WATCH | Bishop Jessica Mbangeni's memorial service

A memorial service is being held on Friday for Bishop Jessica Mbangeni in Johannesburg.
TshisaLIVE
4 hours ago

Details announced for Bishop Jessica Mbangeni's memorial, funeral services

A celebration of Dr Bishop Jessica Mbangeni's life is set to be held at The Market Theatre.
TshisaLIVE
2 days ago

Pegula sends top seed Swiatek packing to reach US Open semifinal

American Jessica Pegula knocked world number one Iga Swiatek out of the US Open 6-2 6-4 on Wednesday to reach her first Grand Slam semifinal.
Sport
1 day ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Lawyer and former municipal manager in court on fraud charges South Africa
  2. Longwe Twala's case postponed due to previous conviction for shoplifting South Africa
  3. Brass bell weighing 110kg stolen from SA's oldest wine-producing farm South Africa
  4. BMW South Africa ends production of third-generation X3 news
  5. Prof Deresh Ramjugernath appointed 13th rector and vice-chancellor of ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Memorial Service Of Dr Bishop Jessica Mbangeni
Jomo Sono on the ABC Motsepe League, Jose Riveiro, Relebohile Mofokeng and ...