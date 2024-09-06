South Africa

MTN board backs embattled CEO Ralph Mupita

06 September 2024 - 10:59 By THABISO MOCHIKO
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
The MTN board has expressed its full support for group CEO Ralph Mupita. File photo.
The MTN board has expressed its full support for group CEO Ralph Mupita. File photo.
Image: Ziphozonke Lushaba

The MTN board says it has found no evidence of improper conduct by CEO Ralph Mupita and another executive after an independent investigation. 

This comes after the Sunday Times reported executives at Africa’s biggest mobile network operator were unhappy about Mupita’s leadership style, and what they perceive as a lack of accountability and favouritism.

At the heart of the issue is his alleged close relationship with a top female group executive, whose name is known by TimesLIVE, with claims that he dishes out favours and has tried to illegally usurp some of their executive responsibilities and hand them over to her. 

In a statement issued on JSE’s Sens, the board said attempts to engage with the complainant were unsuccessful and the report found there was no evidence of improper conduct by those cited in the complaint.

“The board accepted the report finding and is of the view the matter has been addressed and is closed. The board expressed its full support for the group CEO and the MTN strategy,” it said.

Mupita rallied support from some of his executive team, who signed a memorandum pledging their support. Many sources in and outside the group have said the board was divided and some executives were strongly pushing back against Mupita.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Under-fire MTN CEO Ralph Mupita addresses letter to staff to allay their concerns

MTN group CEO Ralph Mupita has moved swiftly to allay employees’ concerns following allegations from multiple sources against his leadership, ...
News
2 days ago

Revolt at MTN over CEO’s ‘favourite’

Some executives are grumbling that group CEO Ralph Mupita is showing favouritism towards a woman among their number
News
5 days ago

MTN reports losses hit by naira devaluation and war in Sudan

The sharp devaluation of the naira took a shine off what was a strong underlying performance
Business
2 weeks ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Lawyer and former municipal manager in court on fraud charges South Africa
  2. Longwe Twala's case postponed due to previous conviction for shoplifting South Africa
  3. Brass bell weighing 110kg stolen from SA's oldest wine-producing farm South Africa
  4. BMW South Africa ends production of third-generation X3 news
  5. Prof Deresh Ramjugernath appointed 13th rector and vice-chancellor of ... South Africa

Latest Videos

VIDEO CORRECTION: Shein's pop-up store ruffles South African retail sector | ...
Turkey's stray dog finds a home abroad after new street ban law | REUTERS