The MTN board says it has found no evidence of improper conduct by CEO Ralph Mupita and another executive after an independent investigation.
This comes after the Sunday Times reported executives at Africa’s biggest mobile network operator were unhappy about Mupita’s leadership style, and what they perceive as a lack of accountability and favouritism.
At the heart of the issue is his alleged close relationship with a top female group executive, whose name is known by TimesLIVE, with claims that he dishes out favours and has tried to illegally usurp some of their executive responsibilities and hand them over to her.
In a statement issued on JSE’s Sens, the board said attempts to engage with the complainant were unsuccessful and the report found there was no evidence of improper conduct by those cited in the complaint.
“The board accepted the report finding and is of the view the matter has been addressed and is closed. The board expressed its full support for the group CEO and the MTN strategy,” it said.
Mupita rallied support from some of his executive team, who signed a memorandum pledging their support. Many sources in and outside the group have said the board was divided and some executives were strongly pushing back against Mupita.
TimesLIVE
MTN board backs embattled CEO Ralph Mupita
Image: Ziphozonke Lushaba
The MTN board says it has found no evidence of improper conduct by CEO Ralph Mupita and another executive after an independent investigation.
This comes after the Sunday Times reported executives at Africa’s biggest mobile network operator were unhappy about Mupita’s leadership style, and what they perceive as a lack of accountability and favouritism.
At the heart of the issue is his alleged close relationship with a top female group executive, whose name is known by TimesLIVE, with claims that he dishes out favours and has tried to illegally usurp some of their executive responsibilities and hand them over to her.
In a statement issued on JSE’s Sens, the board said attempts to engage with the complainant were unsuccessful and the report found there was no evidence of improper conduct by those cited in the complaint.
“The board accepted the report finding and is of the view the matter has been addressed and is closed. The board expressed its full support for the group CEO and the MTN strategy,” it said.
Mupita rallied support from some of his executive team, who signed a memorandum pledging their support. Many sources in and outside the group have said the board was divided and some executives were strongly pushing back against Mupita.
TimesLIVE
READ MORE:
Under-fire MTN CEO Ralph Mupita addresses letter to staff to allay their concerns
Revolt at MTN over CEO’s ‘favourite’
MTN reports losses hit by naira devaluation and war in Sudan
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos