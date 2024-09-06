Mpumalanga police confirmed the discovery of two charred bodies, believed to be farm attack victims, under a bridge on Thursday.
The burnt bodies were discovered after a tip-off from a member of the public.
In August a search was conducted for Wanda Mahlangu and Thembeni Mnguni, who were apparently attacked and kidnapped from a farm in Laersdrift a week before.
The two had been accused of livestock theft.
Two suspects were arrested in connection with their disappearance. Farmer Reinhardt Steyn and security guard Dumisani Masilela appeared in court several times.
The two are due to return next week for their bail applications. They face kidnapping and assault charges.
Police spokesperson Col Donald Mdhluli said: “The investigation team made a breakthrough after an anonymous caller provided valuable information about the Laersdrift farm incident. The call was about the burnt bodies of two people.
“The bodies were found under a bridge on the R575 near Middelburg. This is not far from where a VW Golf, suspected to be that of one of the victims, was found torched last week.”
Mdhluli could not confirm if the bodies were those of Mahlangu and Mnguni as DNA testing must still be carried out.
Police could not discount the addition of two murder charges.
Police find charred bodies believed to be Laersdrift farm attack victims
Image: PAUL FLEET/123RF
