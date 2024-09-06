South Africa

Police seize counterfeit goods worth R94m in nationwide operations

06 September 2024 - 12:00
Modiegi Mashamaite Multimedia reporter
SAPS seized counterfeit goods worth more than R94m and arrested five foreigners.
Image: SAPS/X

In a series of operations over the past three weeks, authorities have seized counterfeit goods valued at more than R94m.

“The SAPS and its crime-fighting partners remain relentless in their efforts to disrupt and dislodge the illicit trade in counterfeit and contraband goods,” police spokesperson Lt-Col Amanda van Wyk said.

“In less than three weeks, the national counterfeit goods unit led multiple intelligence-driven takedown operations in different parts of the country, seized counterfeit goods worth more than R94m and arrested five foreigners.”

These operations involved a team of internal and external stakeholders including SAPS members from specialised units, the Hawks, the home affairs department, SA Revenue Service, traffic and metro police, brand protectors and private security companies.

On August 16 authorities uncovered counterfeit clothing and sneakers worth more than R37m at a self-storage facility in Doornfontein, Gauteng. This find marked the beginning of a series of operations aimed at curbing the counterfeit goods trade.

