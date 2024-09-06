Probe into fatal Van Rhyns Pass bus accident gets under way

Investigations into the tragic bus accident which claimed the lives of 10 semi-skilled construction workers on Van Rhyns Pass in the Western Cape are under way.
Western Cape mobility minister Isaac Sileku said the bus was safely removed from the scene on Wednesday, and the SAPS has informed the WCG [Westerm Cape government] that the bus was taken to a specialised facility where it will undergo a thorough investigation to determine the cause of the accident”.
He added: “The department acknowledges the importance of waiting for SAPS to complete its investigation before drawing any conclusions. The department calls on the public to, in the best interest of the injured, and the families and loved ones of those who lost their lives, to not speculate about any matter related to the accident while investigations are ongoing.”
The owner of the bus said he was devastated as one of the 10 people who died on Monday was his driver.
Toriod Williams, owner of TP Williams Vervoer in Keimoes, Northern Cape, told TimesLIVE he dealt with the contracting company for more than 10 years, providing transportation for their employees. He said two of his drivers were in the bus when it crashed into the side of a mountain before rolling down a slope.
“Until this moment, I don’t know what to feel. I have never experienced a situation like this before. We’ve been in this industry for more than 20 years , and this is the first accident we’ve had. It’s devastating, depressing, all those bad emotions.”
Williams said one of his drivers died on the scene while the other was still in hospital. “One of my drivers called me and said they were in an accident and I said I was on my way. Unfortunately, I was not allowed to visit him in the hospital as I am not a family member, but all my employees are like family to me.
“I returned home [Tuesday evening] and am assisting the families affected with damage control. I ensured that there was transport available for them to return to the Northern Cape,” he said.
Williams said the vehicle was roadworthy and had the required permit and insurance.
Police spokesperson W/O Joseph Swartbooi said the bus was carrying seasonal workers from Keimoes to Ceres. The 10 passengers who died were between 30 and 52 years old.
Northern Cape premier Dr Zamani Saul expressed his sadness and sent his heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of the workers.
“The Western Cape department of health and wellness, through our forensic pathology services, are working with care and urgency to finalise the processes concerning the deceased,” said Sileku.
“This is a painful time for the families and loved ones, and the team is committed to providing the necessary dignity and support throughout this difficult journey.”
Probe into fatal Van Rhyns Pass bus accident gets under way
Image: Billy Claasen
