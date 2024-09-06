South Africa

Probe into fatal Van Rhyns Pass bus accident gets under way

06 September 2024 - 19:10 By Kim Swartz
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
The bus crashed through a barrier and rolled down a slope in the pass. File photo.
The bus crashed through a barrier and rolled down a slope in the pass. File photo.
Image: Billy Claasen

Investigations into the tragic bus accident which claimed the lives of 10 semi-skilled construction workers on Van Rhyns Pass in the Western Cape are under way.

Western Cape mobility minister Isaac Sileku said the bus was safely removed from the scene on Wednesday, and the SAPS has informed the WCG [Westerm Cape government] that the bus was taken to a specialised facility where it will undergo a thorough investigation to determine the cause of the accident”.

He added: “The department acknowledges the importance of waiting for SAPS to complete its investigation before drawing any conclusions. The department calls on the public to, in the best interest of the injured, and the families and loved ones of those who lost their lives, to not speculate about any matter related to the accident while investigations are ongoing.”

The owner of the bus said he was devastated as one of the 10 people who died on Monday was his driver.

Toriod Williams, owner of TP Williams Vervoer in Keimoes, Northern Cape, told TimesLIVE he dealt with the contracting company for more than 10 years, providing transportation for their employees.  He said two of his drivers were in the bus when it crashed into the side of a mountain before rolling down a slope.

“Until this moment, I don’t know what to feel. I have never experienced a situation like this before. We’ve been in this industry for more than 20 years , and this is the first accident we’ve had. It’s devastating, depressing, all those bad emotions.”

Williams said one of his drivers died on the scene while the other was still in hospital. “One of my drivers called me and said they were in an accident and I said I was on my way. Unfortunately, I was not allowed to visit him in the hospital as I am not a family member, but all my employees are like family to me.

“I returned home [Tuesday evening] and am assisting the families affected with damage control. I ensured that there was transport available for them to return to the Northern Cape,” he said.

Williams said the vehicle was roadworthy and had the required permit and insurance.

Police spokesperson W/O Joseph Swartbooi said the bus was carrying seasonal workers from Keimoes to Ceres. The 10 passengers who died were between 30 and 52 years old.

Northern Cape premier Dr Zamani Saul expressed his sadness and sent his heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of the workers.

“The Western Cape department of health and wellness, through our forensic pathology services, are working with care and urgency to finalise the processes concerning the deceased,” said Sileku.

“This is a painful time for the families and loved ones, and the team is committed to providing the necessary dignity and support throughout this difficult journey.”

TimesLIVE

READ MORE

Ten killed in Western Cape bus crash

Van Rhynsdorp police have registered a case of culpable homicide for investigation.
News
3 days ago

Two pupils killed, 60 others injured in KZN bus crash

The crash comes after 21 people died on KZN roads in three crashes on Saturday.
News
3 days ago

Five people die in road accident en route to Zimbabwe

Limpopo MEC for transport and community safety Violet Mathye is concerned driver fatigue may have been a factor in road accident.
News
4 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Lawyer and former municipal manager in court on fraud charges South Africa
  2. Longwe Twala's case postponed due to previous conviction for shoplifting South Africa
  3. Brass bell weighing 110kg stolen from SA's oldest wine-producing farm South Africa
  4. BMW South Africa ends production of third-generation X3 news
  5. Prof Deresh Ramjugernath appointed 13th rector and vice-chancellor of ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Memorial Service Of Dr Bishop Jessica Mbangeni
Jomo Sono on the ABC Motsepe League, Jose Riveiro, Relebohile Mofokeng and ...