Pupils suspended over racist TikTok video, SAHRC probes incident

While Duineveld High School in Upington in the Northern Cape has suspended four pupils who allegedly appeared in a TikTok video making racist comments, the South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) has stepped in to investigate the incident.
In the video, three boys can be seen talking to a content creator identified as @uncleSeeno. A white pupil can be seen repeatedly calling a black pupil by the k-word.
SAHRC spokesperson Wisani Baloyi confirmed the commission is investigating the incident. “What is disturbing is these alleged utterances were repeatedly expressed by the minor on the social platform 30 years after apartheid,” he said.
The commission was inundated with messages on its social media platforms from aggrieved members of the public calling for action to be taken against the alleged perpetrator.
Baloyi said the commission, through its Northern Cape provincial office, opened its investigation mandated by section 184 of the constitution to promote the protection, development and attainment of human rights.
“The constitution further empowers the commission to take steps to secure appropriate redress where human rights have been violated,” he added.
JONATHAN JANSEN | That’s it! The kids are getting way out of hand
The SAHRC has met the provincial education department to gather facts and information on steps taken. It will visit the school to gather more facts and assist the school to conduct a fair, decisive and holistic investigation and also assess the overall environment and culture of the school regarding inculcating values of social cohesion, social justice and diversity.
Northern Cape education department spokesperson Geoffrey van der Merwe said four pupils, aged 17 and 18, were suspended. He said the school acted immediately in line with its code of conduct. Disciplinary hearings have been scheduled for September 17.
“The content of the video goes against the norms and values we instil in learners at school. The video sent shock waves through the country and left many people in disbelief. The department reminds parents to monitor the social media usage of their children and make sure they act responsibly,” he said.
Racism has no place in schools and communities, he said. “We need to support and educate learners on the many social injustices such as racism, colonialism and apartheid which continue to cause major issues in South Africa today, just as it did in the past.”
The department will monitor developments and provide the necessary support to the school, added said Van der Merwe.
Parliament's basic education portfolio committee chairperson Joy Maimela condemned the incident. “It is shocking. It is disappointing. It is hurtful that he [pupil] can spew such remarks. This needs the attention of authorities at the highest level. It cannot be tolerated,” she said.
The committee called on parents, communities, organisations and schools to increase programmes and engagements on life skills to “stem such behaviour”.
