South Africa

Traffic cops arrested for ‘demanding R100 bribe’ from Hawks official

06 September 2024 - 13:46
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Two traffic cops who allegedly demanded a bribe from a Hawks official were arrested. File photo.
Two traffic cops who allegedly demanded a bribe from a Hawks official were arrested. File photo.
Image: 123RF/scanrail

Two Limpopo traffic officers who allegedly demanded a bribe from a motorist, unaware he was a Hawks official travelling with his colleagues, were arrested on Thursday. 

The duo, aged 33 and 36, were arrested for alleged corruption by the Hawks' Polokwane-based serious corruption investigators in Groblersdal. 

Hawks spokesperson W/O Lethunya Mmuroa said the members were travelling in a state car on Van Riebeck Street when traffic police stopped the vehicle. 

“The officials informed the driver he had contravened the National Road Traffic Act by using a cellphone while driving a motor vehicle. They asked him to produce a driver's licence. He gave it to one of them, and they requested him to get out of his car [and go] to theirs,” said Mmuroa.

The traffic officer in the driver's seat allegedly told the driver to buy them lunch so they wouldn't issue him with a ticket. The driver apologised, but the second traffic cop allegedly insisted he buy the meal.   

They demanded R100 from him. He went to his colleagues to ask for cash and handed it to the traffic officials. The Hawks arrested them immediately after receiving and pocketing the money,” said Mmuroa. 

The traffic officials are expected to appear in the Groblersdal magistrate's court soon to face corruption charges. 

TimesLIVE 

READ MORE:

Police seize counterfeit goods worth R94m in nationwide operations

In a series of operations over the past three weeks, authorities have seized counterfeit goods valued at more than R94m.
News
3 hours ago

Police adding 1,000 detectives this year to lessen workload: Mchunu

Police minister Senzo Mchunu says the police service is adding 1,000 detectives this financial year to address the shortage of personnel in this ...
News
19 hours ago

Transport minister Creecy to investigate driving licence tender award

Outa welcomes investigation after tender process criticised for not being transparent
Motoring
22 hours ago

Mkhwanazi says police will continue to do their job despite scrutiny

"We'll continue as we operate within the law," says KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi.
News
2 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Lawyer and former municipal manager in court on fraud charges South Africa
  2. Longwe Twala's case postponed due to previous conviction for shoplifting South Africa
  3. Brass bell weighing 110kg stolen from SA's oldest wine-producing farm South Africa
  4. BMW South Africa ends production of third-generation X3 news
  5. Prof Deresh Ramjugernath appointed 13th rector and vice-chancellor of ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Trump proposes role for Musk on an 'efficiency commission' | REUTERS
German police shoot suspect near Israeli consulate in Munich | REUTERS