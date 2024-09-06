Courtesy of SABC News
The five men accused of the 2014 murder of soccer star Senzo Meyiwa are back in the dock at the Pretoria high court on Friday.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inbox
WATCH LIVE | Senzo Meyiwa murder trial
Courtesy of SABC News
The five men accused of the 2014 murder of soccer star Senzo Meyiwa are back in the dock at the Pretoria high court on Friday.
TimesLIVE
MORE:
LISTEN | 'He's a thief, he's a druggy, but him shooting Senzo is nonsense' — Chicco defends Longwe
POLL | Is Longwe Twala a spoilt brat?
Analysts who confirmed Mangena's findings linking gun to Meyiwa murder will be called as witnesses
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos