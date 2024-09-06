South Africa

Young girl’s brave ‘I could have told my parents’ message helps nail her rapist

06 September 2024 - 07:24
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
A Northern Cape man has been sentenced to 12 years in prison for rape. File photo.
A Northern Cape man has been sentenced to 12 years in prison for rape. File photo.
Image: 123RF

A young girl's brave post on a social media platform helped nail her rapist, who was recently slapped with a 12-year jail term by a Northern Cape court.

Temosho Parkins, 29, was sentenced by the Kuruman regional court four years after the incident was reported.

National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Mojalefa Senokoatsane said: "The victim testified she was sexually assaulted by Parkins, who she knew. According to her account, on the day of the assault she was in her home with the accused and her two cousins. One cousin stepped out to use the bathroom, while the other left to meet his girlfriend.

"Seizing the opportunity, the accused carried the victim from the sofa to the bedroom and raped her. The assault ceased when the cousin returned from the bathroom and opened the bedroom door."

Trusted family friend gets two life terms for raping girl, 11

A Northern Cape man entrusted by a family around their children has been sentenced to two life terms for raping their daughter in their home while ...
News
2 months ago

The traumatised girl initially opted not to disclose what happened, but a week later posted a cryptic status update on WhatsApp that read “I could have told my parents”.

Her uncle reached out to her and she opened up about what happened and a case was opened.

Senokoatsane said: "Though the victim's uncle passed away before the trial commenced, his statement, as the first report, was submitted and accepted by the court, which deemed it in the interest of justice. During the trial, the accused initially denied the allegations but later testified the victim had given her consent.

"Regional court prosecutor Kekeletso Lokota led the cross-examination of Parkins, using several Facebook messages where he expressed remorse, discussed suicidal thoughts and mentioned his intentions to turn himself in to police after confrontations about the crime. The court found Parkins guilty and sentenced him to 12 years of direct imprisonment."

Parkins was also declared unfit to possess a firearm and found unsuitable to work with children. His name will be added to the national register for sex offenders.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Seven life terms for Eastern Cape serial rapist

The Gqeberha high court on Monday sentenced a taxi driver to seven life terms for rapes he committed between 2013 and 2019.
News
2 months ago

Five life sentences for false prophet who raped three girls

Mthokozisi Cyril Mdlalose masqueraded as a prophet and told an 18-year-old she was bewitched and her days on earth were numbered
News
2 weeks ago

Life in jail for Magaliesburg rapist who also created child porn

The Johannesburg high court on Monday sentenced a 35-year-old man who raped two girls and created child pornography in 2023 to life imprisonment.
News
3 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Lawyer and former municipal manager in court on fraud charges South Africa
  2. Longwe Twala's case postponed due to previous conviction for shoplifting South Africa
  3. Brass bell weighing 110kg stolen from SA's oldest wine-producing farm South Africa
  4. BMW South Africa ends production of third-generation X3 news
  5. Prof Deresh Ramjugernath appointed 13th rector and vice-chancellor of ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Fisherman says migrant's phone rang as body pulled from Channel | REUTERS
Georgia arrests, charges father of school shooting suspect | REUTERS