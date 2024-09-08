South Africa

A 28-year-old nabbed for ‘killing, burning, burying’ pensioner in his yard

08 September 2024 - 13:12
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
The suspect will appear in court on Monday facing charges of murder and kidnapping. Stock photo.
The suspect will appear in court on Monday facing charges of murder and kidnapping. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/prathaan

A 28-year-old suspect has been arrested on charges of murder and kidnapping after he allegedly killed a 63-year-old pensioner, burnt his body and buried his remains in Motetema in Polokwane.

The suspect also allegedly stole the victim's truck and sold it after the attack in July 2022.

He is expected to appear in the Motetema magistrate's court on Monday facing charges of murder and kidnapping.

Limpopo police spokesperson Brig Hlulani Mashaba said the suspect was arrested on Thursday in Sunnyside in Pretoria after an intensive and lengthy investigation.

Mashaba said before his arrest the suspect, realising police were trying to trace him, allegedly went to his residence in Motetema, exhumed the remains of the deceased and scattered them in a friend's yard.

“His friend, who was allegedly not aware of the incident, informed police after he discovered human remains in his yard,” Mashaba said.

Mashaba said the stolen truck had yet to be recovered.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE

Search intensifies for missing North West woman last seen 12 days ago

Nomsa Jass was last seen at her workplace in Potchefstroom on August 25.
News
2 days ago

The blooming mysterious case of South Africa's top flower cop

Capt Karel du Toit, four times the Northern Cape detective employee of the year, stands accused of profiting from the trade he has worked so hard to ...
News
17 hours ago

Police seize counterfeit goods worth R94m in nationwide operations

In a series of operations over the past three weeks, authorities have seized counterfeit goods valued at more than R94m.
News
2 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Most read

  1. Shein's pop-up store ruffles South African retail sector South Africa
  2. Homeowner allegedly allowed illegal miners to use bedroom as entrance to mine ... South Africa
  3. The most sought-after crossovers and SUVs in South Africa news
  4. New tobacco laws may worsen illicit trade, global conference hears South Africa
  5. 'Flies, atrocious facilities, disgusting toilets': former broadcaster lambastes ... South Africa

Latest Videos

KINDS OF KINDNESS | Official Trailer | Searchlight Pictures
The Station Strangler's sacrifice: Research documentary as part of journalism ...