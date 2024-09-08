“They [staff] treat patients like cockroaches. I have not seen one doctor walk up to one patient in our ward and be like 'Good morning, Mr So and So. How are you?' Nothing. They treat patients with absolute disrespect,” he said.
Gauteng department of health probes mistreatment allegations at Helen Joseph Hospital
Image: 123RF
The Gauteng department of health says it is investigating allegations of mistreatment of patients by staff at the Helen Joseph Hospital.
This comes after a video was circulated on social media recorded by a user known as Tom London. In the six-minute-long video, London complains about the treatment they get from the health practitioners, shows non-functioning equipment and poor infrastructure, and alleges a patient died without being attended to.
"They [staff] treat patients like cockroaches. I have not seen one doctor walk up to one patient in our ward and be like 'Good morning, Mr So and So. How are you?' Nothing. They treat patients with absolute disrespect," he said.
The department spokesperson Motalatale Modiba said investigations are now under way.
“While the matter is being investigated it is important to note that the department nine months ago, launched a provincial campaign called “I Serve With A Smile”, which is aimed at improving staff attitude and patient experience of care. This programme is now being rolled out at all healthcare facilities,” he said.
Responding to the state infrastructure, Modiba said: “The GDoH [Gauteng department of health] has established an internal infrastructure unit which has now developed a maintenance and refurbishment programme. Previously, this function was carried out by a sister department of infrastructure.”
