South Africa

Gauteng department of health probes mistreatment allegations at Helen Joseph Hospital

08 September 2024 - 16:08
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
A video has been circulating of a patient complaining about the treatment at Helen Joseph Hospital. Stock photo.
A video has been circulating of a patient complaining about the treatment at Helen Joseph Hospital. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF

The Gauteng department of health says it is investigating allegations of mistreatment of patients by staff at the Helen Joseph Hospital.

This comes after a video was circulated on social media recorded by a user known as Tom London. In the six-minute-long video, London complains about the treatment they get from the health practitioners, shows non-functioning equipment and poor infrastructure, and alleges a patient died without being attended to.

“They [staff] treat patients like cockroaches. I have not seen one doctor walk up to one patient in our ward and be like 'Good morning, Mr So and So. How are you?' Nothing. They treat patients with absolute disrespect,” he said.

The department spokesperson Motalatale Modiba said investigations are now under way.

While the matter is being investigated it is important to note that the department nine months ago, launched a provincial campaign called “I Serve With A Smile”, which is aimed at improving staff attitude and patient experience of care. This programme is now being rolled out at all healthcare facilities,” he said.

Responding to the state infrastructure, Modiba said: “The GDoH [Gauteng department of health] has established an internal infrastructure unit which has now developed a maintenance and refurbishment programme. Previously, this function was carried out by a sister department of infrastructure.”

SowetanLIVE

READ MORE

Business Unity SA 'ready to engage meaningfully' with state on NHI

Business Unity South Africa says it is deeply concerned about the inappropriate rhetoric directed at those who have raised legitimate concerns ...
News
2 days ago

Medical aids are out under the NHI — even if it means the end of the GNU

Once the NHI is fully rolled out, medical aids will only be allowed to cover top-up services that the NHI doesn’t pay for
News
2 weeks ago

Gauteng health boost as four new hospitals planned

Gauteng is set to get four new hospitals in addition to the current 37.
News
2 weeks ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Shein's pop-up store ruffles South African retail sector South Africa
  2. Homeowner allegedly allowed illegal miners to use bedroom as entrance to mine ... South Africa
  3. The most sought-after crossovers and SUVs in South Africa news
  4. New tobacco laws may worsen illicit trade, global conference hears South Africa
  5. 'Flies, atrocious facilities, disgusting toilets': former broadcaster lambastes ... South Africa

Latest Videos

KINDS OF KINDNESS | Official Trailer | Searchlight Pictures
The Station Strangler's sacrifice: Research documentary as part of journalism ...