South Africa

Gen Masemola updates Mthatha residents on extortion cases

08 September 2024 - 18:20
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
General Fannie Masemola. File photo.
General Fannie Masemola. File photo.
Image: Frennie Shivambu

National police commissioner Gen Fannie Masemola says they are investigating 38 cases of extortion they got through their hotline service that was recently launched to address extortion crises in the Eastern Cape.

Masemola was briefing the community of Mthatha on the progress they have made in an attempt to combat the crises.

Masemola said out of the 1,180 calls they received, only 38 cases were registered. "We are assuring communities that a dedicated team of investigators and members from specialised units that are attached to the task team dealing with extortions are working on the information.

"Some of the cases that one can highlight that are extortion-related include the case where our members were attacked at their base and three people were shot and killed, including a local traditional leader who was being investigated on allegations of extortion," Masemola said.

Some of the calls they received were from residents who were trying to confirm if the hotline service was indeed working, he said.

Today I am homeless because of [Daluxolo] Mareke who burnt my house, and my son was shot with four bullets.
Veronica

Masemola said police shot and killed 14 alleged extortionists across the country this week —  six from KZN, three in the Eastern Cape, four in the Western Cape and one in Mpumalanga.

One of the people present at the briefing, who referred to herself as Veronica, said she was victimised by controversial Mthatha West traditional leader Daluxolo Mareke.

Mareke was shot and killed by police during a shootout with his two accomplices on Wednesday.

"Today I am homeless because of Mareke who burnt my house, and my son was shot with four bullets. I am thankful that the police have stood up [against crime]. I previously reported the incident but till today no police has came to me. No female police have stood with me as a woman and a single parent. My case was lost, and no one has ever done a follow-up," she said.

SAPS spokesperson Brig Athlenda Mathe promised that the commissioner would meet the woman to try and assist her.

Masemola said they don't regret responding the way they did when they shot and killed the alleged extortionists last week.

SowetanLIVE

READ MORE

'Mareke was not a traditional leader': King Dalindyebo on 'extortionist' killed in shoot-out with police

Sakhumzi Dalindzolo Mareke, 42, and two of his lieutenants were killed during a gun battle with police.
News
3 days ago

Government to use its full might against construction mafia: Mashatile

Projects are delayed and some are abandoned — and GNU is committed to ending the extortion gangs
Politics
2 days ago

Government’s policy plan to restore trust in South Africa’s police to be adopted

The national policing policy, set to deal with key challenges hampering effective policing, is due to be adopted in less than two months, the cabinet ...
Politics
3 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Shein's pop-up store ruffles South African retail sector South Africa
  2. Homeowner allegedly allowed illegal miners to use bedroom as entrance to mine ... South Africa
  3. 'Flies, atrocious facilities, disgusting toilets': former broadcaster lambastes ... South Africa
  4. The most sought-after crossovers and SUVs in South Africa news
  5. TMPD officer on bike killed in collision with car at intersection in Pretoria South Africa

Latest Videos

KINDS OF KINDNESS | Official Trailer | Searchlight Pictures
The Station Strangler's sacrifice: Research documentary as part of journalism ...