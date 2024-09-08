South Africa

Speeding cited as possible cause after five people perish in head-on collision

08 September 2024 - 11:47
Two drivers and three passengers died in the collision. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/Jaromír Chalabala

Five people lost their lives in a collision involving two vehicles on Saturday evening on the N11 in the Sekhukhune district in Limpopo.

The department of transport and community safety said the collision happened between Marble Hall and Groblersdal.

Speeding was cited as a possible cause of the accident.

Department spokesperson Tidimalo Chuene said according to reports an SUV overtook another vehicle and was involved in a head-on collision with an oncoming light motor vehicle.

Chuene said both drivers and three passengers lost their lives.

Transport MEC Violet Mathye appealed to motorists to drive with caution, especially during weekends.

She also voiced concern over the number of road collisions in which large numbers of people have been killed.

“This accident happens hot on the heels of the other two, where a cumulative 15 lives were lost at once. All these happened within a space of less than two weeks,” she said.

TimesLIVE

