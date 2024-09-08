South Africa

TMPD officer on bike killed in collision with car at intersection in Pretoria

08 September 2024 - 13:53
The incident occurred when his TMPD motorbike was hit by a vehicle at the intersection of Justice Mahomed Street and Gerhard Moerdyk Street in Sunnyside on Saturday.
Image: Supplied

A Tshwane Metro Police Department (TMPD) officer was killed on Saturday when his motorcycle was hit by a vehicle at an intersection in Pretoria.

The constable lost his life while returning from duty in Brooklyn, where he had been stationed at a marathon event.

TMPD spokesperson Isaac Mahamba said constable R Mnisi was known for his professionalism, dedication and willingness to go above and beyond the call of duty.

“He will be remembered as a reliable and hardworking officer who always put the needs of the community first. His loss is deeply felt in the department and by all who had the privilege of knowing him.

“The chief of police, commissioner YCR Faro, and the city as a whole extend heartfelt condolences to the Mnisi family during this difficult time. Our thoughts and prayers are with them as they navigate through this tragic loss. We also stand in solidarity as the TMPD and the city of Tshwane family at large as we mourn the passing of one of our own,” he said.

Mahamba said the loss of Mnisi served as a stark reminder of the dangers that law enforcement officers faced daily carrying out their duties.

“It is a sobering reminder of the sacrifices that these brave men and women make to keep our communities safe. As we mourn the loss, let us also take a moment to honour and appreciate the dedication and bravery of all law enforcement officers who put their lives on the line daily to protect and serve,” he said.

TimesLIVE

