South Africa

British tourist drowns while swimming at KZN beach

09 September 2024 - 14:02 By TIMESLIVE
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
A British tourist, 47, got into difficulties and drowned while swimming at a remote beach in Cape Vidal reserve on the KwaZulu-Natal coast.
A British tourist, 47, got into difficulties and drowned while swimming at a remote beach in Cape Vidal reserve on the KwaZulu-Natal coast.
Image: 123RF/Paul Fleet

A British tourist drowned while swimming off a remote beach at the Cape Vidal Nature Reserve in KwaZulu-Natal on Sunday. 

The National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) said St Lucia duty crew responded to reports from Ezemvelo Wildlife rangers of the drowning before 2pm.

“An NSRI rescue vehicle carrying rescue swimmers and towing a rescue craft responded and joined Ezemvelo Wildlife rangers on the scene. A man, age 47, a British tourist, was recovered from the surf zone.”

It is understood the man, while on an arranged tour to Cape Vidal Nature Reserve, went for a swim at the beach where he got into difficulties.

Police have opened an inquest docket.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Body found in dam ends search for missing teen in Soweto

Johannesburg emergency services (EMS) retrieved the body of a 13-year-old boy from a dam at Power Park in Soweto on Sunday - a day after a suspected ...
News
1 week ago

Gauteng dad and daughter in hospital after near-drowning at KZN beach

A Gauteng dad and daughter are recovering in hospital after being caught in rip currents while using an inflatable tube at a beach on the ...
News
1 week ago

Failure of farm dam walls leaves trail of destruction north of Cape Town

Humanitarian aid is being distributed to residents after two farm dam walls collapsed in the early hours of Thursday.
News
1 month ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. WATCH | Gauteng health MEC defends treatment of viral patient who ‘lay in my ... South Africa
  2. ‘I said yes’: Mama Joy engaged to her French boyfriend South Africa
  3. Delayed start for pastor Mboro bail bid due to heavy court caseload South Africa
  4. Shein's pop-up store ruffles South African retail sector South Africa
  5. Homeowner allegedly allowed illegal miners to use bedroom as entrance to mine ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Buyer's Guide Ep62 | Hyundai Getz, Mercedes-Benz A200, Volvo S60, GWM Steed 5
Senzo Meyiwa Murder Trial I 09 September 2024