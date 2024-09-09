South Africa

Counterfeit rugby gear seized outside DHL Stadium in Cape Town

09 September 2024 - 10:14 By Kim Swartz
Some of the counterfeit rugby gear seized outside DHL Stadium in Cape Town.
Image: SAPS

Counterfeit rugby clothing worth about R200,000 was seized by police from vendors outside the DHL Stadium in Cape Town on Saturday where the Springboks beat New Zealand.

 “The operation by members of SAPS, law enforcement and brand protectors from popular high-end products kicked off when members attached to the operation conducted compliance inspections at stalls around the stadium,” said police spokesperson W/O Joseph Swartbooi. 

“During the operation, the members confiscated various counterfeit goods, imitations of well-known sport brands, which resulted in the issuing of fines for illegal informal trading without a valid permit.”

Western Cape police commissioner Lt-Gen Thembisile Patekile said trade in counterfeit goods is “economic sabotage” and thanked the police officials for the removal of fake products. 

“These interventions should act as a deterrent and warning to those who trade in counterfeit goods,” said Patekile.

