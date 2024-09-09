Gender reveal trend leveraged to highlight importance of a healthy, alcohol-free pregnancy

As the world observes World Fetal Alcohol Syndrome Day, which seeks to increase awareness about the dangers of women consuming alcohol during pregnancy and breastfeeding, various stakeholders have called for South Africans to play their part.
According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), South Africa has the seventh-highest per capita reported rate of alcohol consumption in the world.
While the global rate of fetal alcohol spectrum disorder (FASD) is 1.5%, in South Africa the prevalence rate ranges from 2.7% up to 28% in some communities.
According to research, the Northern Cape and Western Cape have the highest prevalence of FASD, followed by Gauteng.
To raise awareness, the Association for Alcohol Responsibility and Education (aware.org) and Foundation for Alcohol-Related Research (FARR) are using the gender reveal trend to emphasise the value of an alcohol-free, healthy pregnancy.
Aware.org and FARR are launching a campaign called “Reveal the Truth”.
FASD is a serious disorder resulting from prenatal alcohol exposure and affects thousands of individuals across South Africa. Research estimates that South Africa has an 11% FASD national prevalence rate, with rates as high as 31% in certain localities, the highest recorded rate globally.
“This year, we are calling on all South Africans to join us in our efforts to prevent FASD by taking a minute to learn what FASD is, sharing this vital information with your peers and community, supporting affected communities and advocating for responsible behaviour,” says Mokebe Thulo, CEO of AWARE.org.
Thulo said FASD is 100% preventable, yet it continues to affect thousands every year.
Through the campaign, Thulo said they aim to encourage meaningful conversations and actions that will reduce the prevalence of this condition and support healthier pregnancies.
According to the organisation, their hand-baked gender-reveal cakes when cut, show not only the traditional baby blue or pink, but also contain a mustard-coloured layer to convey the key message — that currently, 11% of South African births involve FASD.
Thulo said the initiative hopes to provide expecting parents with an opportunity to reflect on their choices in regards to alcohol, as well as their and the baby’s holistic wellbeing.
“While it is never too late to make better decisions, it is crucial to absorb the truth that any exposure to alcohol during pregnancy can have irreversible effects on the foetus and the growing baby.”
By transforming the joyous tradition into a platform for FASD awareness, the campaign- “Reveal the Truth” aims to engage the public, particularly parents, in meaningful conversations about the dangers of alcohol consumption during pregnancy.
The campaign’s tagline, “Reveal the Truth,” underscores the vital need to inform and educate about the realities of FASD.
The organisation, in partnership with FARR, also run four comprehensive community programmes in the Western Cape, Eastern Cape and Free State which provide targeted support to pregnant women, raise awareness about the risks of alcohol use during pregnancy, and offer essential resources to help women make informed decisions.
Dr Leana Olivier, CEO of FARR, said FASD says this not only a medical issue but also a community-wide concern that requires a collaborative approach.
“By working together with AWARE.org and partners, we can enhance our support for at-risk communities and promote healthier lifestyles. This FASD Awareness Month, we urge everyone to spread the word about the dangers of alcohol use during pregnancy and to support efforts to eliminate FASD,” said Olivier.
Throughout September, AWARE.org and FARR will be sharing educational content, real-life stories and expert insights to help South Africans better understand FASD and its impact.
The organisation said everyone can be involved by sharing information, engaging in community discussions and advocating for alcohol-free pregnancies.
“By coming together, we can create a safer and healthier future for our children. Let’s use this FASD Awareness Month to catalyse change. Let us all get involved by sharing information, participating in community discussions and advocating for alcohol-free pregnancies. Every small step we take today contributes to a healthier, brighter future for generations to come,” said Thulo.
The department of social development is observing the day under the theme “Everyone plays a part,” which is commemorated on September 9.
“The theme serves as a reminder that every single person in the community can make a change to support a society that is both supportive of people with FASD and supportive of healthy pregnancies,” the department said in a statement.
The department said South Africa is in the top ten countries when it comes to alcohol consumption and drinking during pregnancy is common as most people, especially women, consider drinking as a coping strategy for any challenges.
“FASD is considered the leading cause of mental retardation. FASD is 100% preventable, unfortunately FASD is 100% incurable, therefore there is no safe level of alcohol consumption during pregnancy,” it said.
The department said alcohol exposure during pregnancy can result in FASD by interfering with development of the baby’s brain and other critical organs and physiological functions.
“This can lead to deficits after birth and beyond. Alcohol can disrupt development at any stage, even before a woman knows that she is pregnant. Research shows that binge drinking and heavy drinking during pregnancy put a developing baby at the greatest risk for severe problems. However, even lesser amounts can cause harm. In fact, there is no known safe amount of alcohol consumption during pregnancy,” the department said.
The Tshwane health department said FASD is preventable but there is no cure.
The city said some of the signs and symptoms associated with FAS include:
- Low body weight
- Growth retardation
- Facial abnormalities
- Poor co-ordination and memory
- Learning disabilities
- Hyperactivity
