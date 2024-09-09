Sekgotodi said the driver phoned the truck owner and explained what happened.
Hawks swoop on weighbridge master for corruption
Image: 123RF/albund
A Mpumalanga weighbridge master is to appear in court after the Hawks arrested him for corruption. The 48-year-old man was apprehended at Wonderfontein weighbridge at about 7am on Saturday.
Hawks spokesperson Capt Dineo Sekgotodi said the suspect allegedly demanded R6,000 from a truck driver and threatened him with arrest for overloading if he did not comply.
“It is alleged a truck driver was travelling on the N4 between Makhazeni and Wonderfontein weighbridge when he was stopped by a traffic officer in uniform with a marked vehicle,” said Sekgotodi.
“The traffic officer instructed the truck driver to go to Wonderfontein weighbridge. The traffic official followed him to the weighbridge.
“The scale master weighed the truck and informed the driver the truck was overloaded by seven tonnes. The traffic official drove away. The scale master told the driver he would be arrested for overloading unless he paid R6,000 gratification.”
Sekgotodi said the driver phoned the truck owner and explained what happened.
“The truck owner asked to talk to the scale master and afterwards he transferred R5,000 into the driver's FNB account and told him to show the scale master the transfer.
“The weighbridge official ordered the driver to go to withdraw the money at the Puma garage. He could only withdraw R3,000.00. He had R1,000 in his possession and it was also demanded. The driver took a photograph of the money and handed the R4,000 to the scale master. He was further instructed to transfer R2,500.00 through EFT.”
Sekgotodi said the truck owner reported the incident to the Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC). The RTMC reported the matter to the Hawks' serious commercial crime investigation team in Middelburg.
Sekgotodi said a team comprising the Hawks and RTMC officials went to the weighbridge.
“On arrival, the scale master was interviewed and searched. The amount of R1,500.00 was found in his possession. He further pointed out the rest of the money, R2,500.00, hidden under bricks. The serial numbers were compared to the pictures taken by the truck driver and corresponded. An amount of R6,490.00 was recovered.
“The suspect was arrested, charged and detained, pending his first court appearance.”
