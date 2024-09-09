South Africa

Homeowner whose room was 'used' as entrance to mine remanded

09 September 2024 - 17:38
Ernest Mabuza Journalist
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Nthabiseng Tsimane, who allegedly allowed illegal miners to use a bedroom in her house as an entrance to a mine shaft, appeared in court on Monday.
Nthabiseng Tsimane, who allegedly allowed illegal miners to use a bedroom in her house as an entrance to a mine shaft, appeared in court on Monday.
Image: Supplied

Nthabiseng Tsimane, a 65-year-old North West homeowner who allegedly allowed a group of “illegal miners” to use a bedroom in her house as an entrance to the nearby Khuseleka mine shaft, appeared in the Rustenburg magistrate’s court on Monday. 

Tshepang Evans Kgasago, 31, appeared with her. 

“Their case was postponed until September 16 for a bail application,” police said in a statement, adding that they were remanded. 

The two were arrested in the early hours of Thursday at the Nkandla informal settlement near Khuseleka 1 mine. 

Eight more suspects were arrested at the weekend for alleged illegal mining. On Monday afternoon, the case of the other eight suspects was still in progress. 

TimesLIVE 

READ MORE

Homeowner allegedly allowed illegal miners to use bedroom as entrance to mine shaft

The homeowner and his accomplice are expected to appear in the Rustenburg magistrate's court on Monday facing charges of illegal mining and tampering ...
News
2 days ago

Rise in mining fatalities raises profit concerns

Mining diminishing ore reserves in high-risk areas, ageing mineshaft infrastructure, production pressure and poorly structured production bonuses may ...
Business Times
2 years ago

Police hunt for killers of CPF member in Cape Town

Clinton Treu, 49, was killed at Clarke’s Estate in the early hours on Sunday.
News
9 hours ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. WATCH | Gauteng health MEC defends treatment of viral patient who ‘lay in my ... South Africa
  2. ‘I said yes’: Mama Joy engaged to her French boyfriend South Africa
  3. Delayed start for pastor Mboro bail bid due to heavy court caseload South Africa
  4. Shein's pop-up store ruffles South African retail sector South Africa
  5. Homeowner allegedly allowed illegal miners to use bedroom as entrance to mine ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Buyer's Guide Ep62 | Hyundai Getz, Mercedes-Benz A200, Volvo S60, GWM Steed 5
Senzo Meyiwa Murder Trial I 09 September 2024