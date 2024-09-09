South Africa

Trio nabbed for businessman’s murder, kidnap of partner from Joburg store

09 September 2024 - 11:35 By TimesLIVE
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
One of three suspects arrested in connection with the murder of a Pakistani businessman in Ennerdale and the kidnapping of his partner.
One of three suspects arrested in connection with the murder of a Pakistani businessman in Ennerdale and the kidnapping of his partner.
Image: SAPS

A South African and two Mozambicans have been arrested in connection with the kidnapping of a Pakistani businessman and the murder of his partner during a robbery.

The kidnap-for-ransom victim was rescued on Sunday during a takedown operation of the suspects, said police spokesperson Lt-Col Amanda van Wyk.

The two businessmen were attacked by robbers at their hardware store in Ennerdale on August 27. One man was killed at the scene and the other kidnapped by the robbers, who began making demands for a large amount of money for his release.

The case was handled by the organised crime unit, which tracked the suspects to addresses in Gauteng on Sunday.

The kidnap victim was rescued in Lawley. He has been reunited with his family.

Two suspects are in policing holding cells while one is under police guard in hospital. Van Wyk said he sustained a gunshot wound after trying to disarm a police officer during the arrest.

The three are facing charges of murder, kidnapping and attempted murder.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Police bust Durban syndicate who 'kidnap women, raid bank accounts'

Durban metro police have bust a syndicate of scammers who allegedly preyed on at least 30 women at shopping centres before kidnapping, assaulting and ...
News
1 month ago

Life jail term for woman who helped murder Soweto mom, kidnap her baby

She was murdered by her husband's cousin and the cousin's girlfriend.
News
1 month ago

Kidnap victim found at Eastern Cape taxi owner's house, brother still missing

A shotgun was seized during the arrest of the trio.
News
1 month ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Shein's pop-up store ruffles South African retail sector South Africa
  2. Homeowner allegedly allowed illegal miners to use bedroom as entrance to mine ... South Africa
  3. WATCH | Gauteng health MEC defends treatment of viral patient who ‘lay in my ... South Africa
  4. ‘I said yes’: Mama Joy engaged to her French boyfriend South Africa
  5. Second suspect accused of shisanyama triple killing, including cop, arrested South Africa

Latest Videos

Buyer's Guide Ep62 | Hyundai Getz, Mercedes-Benz A200, Volvo S60, GWM Steed 5
Senzo Meyiwa Murder Trial I 09 September 2024