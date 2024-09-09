A South African and two Mozambicans have been arrested in connection with the kidnapping of a Pakistani businessman and the murder of his partner during a robbery.
TimesLIVE
Trio nabbed for businessman’s murder, kidnap of partner from Joburg store
Image: SAPS
A South African and two Mozambicans have been arrested in connection with the kidnapping of a Pakistani businessman and the murder of his partner during a robbery.
The kidnap-for-ransom victim was rescued on Sunday during a takedown operation of the suspects, said police spokesperson Lt-Col Amanda van Wyk.
The two businessmen were attacked by robbers at their hardware store in Ennerdale on August 27. One man was killed at the scene and the other kidnapped by the robbers, who began making demands for a large amount of money for his release.
The case was handled by the organised crime unit, which tracked the suspects to addresses in Gauteng on Sunday.
The kidnap victim was rescued in Lawley. He has been reunited with his family.
Two suspects are in policing holding cells while one is under police guard in hospital. Van Wyk said he sustained a gunshot wound after trying to disarm a police officer during the arrest.
The three are facing charges of murder, kidnapping and attempted murder.
TimesLIVE
