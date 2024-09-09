South Africa

UP theology graduate, 66, upbeat about life as a pastor focusing on trauma counselling

After 36 years in a corporate environment, Peet Bloem pursued his calling

09 September 2024 - 13:19
Modiegi Mashamaite Multimedia reporter
Peet Bloem is following his lifelong passion after he graduated with a Master of divinity degree.
Image: University of Pretoria

Retrenchments at petrochemicals producer Sasol proved to be a life-changing moment for one of its employees, Peet Bloem, who pursued a calling to become a man of the cloth.

Bloem enrolled at the University of Pretoria (UP) to study theology after a 36-year career at Sasol.

 “I had the calling to become a minister all my life, but life had other plans,” he said in an interview with the University of Pretoria at his graduation. 

The journey began when Sasol's restructuring in 2019 led to Bloem's early retirement. With a severance package in hand, Bloem seized the chance to pursue his long-held dream.

Starting his studies at 62, Bloem’s experience at UP was marked by a mix of challenges and profound rewards as he was the oldest student in his class.

“The admiration I received motivated me, and I realised I am doing the right thing,” he said. 

Bloem’s academic focus at UP was practical theology, with a special emphasis on trauma counselling.

His MDiv (Master of divinity) thesis, which delves into the impact of trauma on the human psyche and body, underscores his commitment to addressing emotional and psychological wounds.

The focus is deeply personal for Bloem as he aims to offer healing and support to those in need.

The practical aspects of his studies included community engagements. He worked with residents in an informal settlement, where Bloem said he gained a deeper understanding of social issues and the pressing needs in underserved communities.

“It was an eye-opener to realise the need people have. We all have a responsibility to help people on the streets to get food and shelter,” he said.

Bloem is poised to begin this new chapter in his life.

His advice to those considering a similar leap is practical and motivational.

“Start to plan, and pray that things will work out for you to pursue your passion or calling. You need to realise it will be hard work, and there will be some sacrifices to make. What will make you achieve your goal is how serious you are about getting what you want. That will be the difference between failure and success.” 

TimesLIVE

