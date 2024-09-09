South Africa

WATCH LIVE | Senzo Meyiwa murder trial

09 September 2024 - 10:49 By TimesLIVE
The murder trial of late soccer star, Senzo Meyiwa, continues.

POLL | Is Longwe Twala a spoilt brat?

Is Longwe Twala a spoilt brat?
TshisaLIVE
4 days ago

LISTEN | 'He's a thief, he's a druggy, but him shooting Senzo is nonsense' — Chicco defends Longwe

'I'd rather see him in jail than see him suffer in the streets.'
TshisaLIVE
4 days ago

Analysts who confirmed Mangena's findings linking gun to Meyiwa murder will be called as witnesses

The Pretoria high court intends to call four analysts who confirmed the ballistic evidence of state witness Col Chris Mangena to testify in the Senzo ...
News
1 week ago

Defence casts doubt on expert's evidence on Meyiwa 'murder weapon'

Mangena, who was also involved in reconstructing the shooting of Reeva Steenkamp by Paralympian Oscar Pistorius and that of whistle-blower Babita ...
News
1 week ago

Defence disputes that Senzo Meyiwa was killed with a 9mm pistol: ballistics expert back on stand

Almost a year after giving crucial evidence, ballistics expert Lt-Col Christian Mangena went back on the stand on Tuesday to be cross-examined in the ...
News
1 week ago
