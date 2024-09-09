‘What has he done to you?’: magistrate’s ‘worrying’ remarks in Mboro case in spotlight

This occurred as he and the legal aid lawyer assigned to district court one were in the office of that court's presiding officer, which is located next to Mokoena's old office.

Vilakazi said he had no knowledge of a new application being brought before the court.

“That's when I bumped into her as she headed out of her office. I then asked her if she knew about any new bail application [in this matter]. She said she knew about it, but I mustn't worry about it as a colleague would do it, it's not a big deal.

“So I focused on my court roll, which was heavy, but later that day, I was told that I must still carry on with the [Motsoeneng] case. I again saw Mokoena as I headed out of the other magistrate's office, and I stopped to speak to her. I then asked her when the case would be heard, and that's when she asked why I was so hard on Motsoeneng and what he had done to me.”

Vilakazi said he was “taken aback” by these questions and found it “worrying” coming from the presiding officer as it created a “negative impression”. It was the police who lodged a formal complaint after the investigating officer raised issues with the handling of Motsoeneng's appearance on September 2.

Motsoeneng's legal team opposed the application and tried to pin the bungling of the matter so far on the state's doorstep, accusing the prosecution of delaying tactics.

The defence, through advocate Phillip Dlamini, also questioned where the issue lay in Mokoena asking him those questions, to which Vilakazi replied: “To me, it seemed [like she was] more inclined towards one litigant, to the prejudice of another.”

The defence spent a considerable amount of time grilling Vilakazi before making its closing arguments, along with the state, in the matter.

The magistrate initially suggested postponing the matter to the end of the week to give her time “to absorb what has transpired” and prepare her judgment.

This raised sharp objection from the defence, with Dlamini saying: “This is pure abuse of my client's constitutional rights. This situation ... it puts our client in danger [because] if he can be taken out of prison and brought to court without our knowledge, it puts his life in danger.

“This prosecution and police are telling us that the said person who made that requisition for him to be in court are nowhere to be found, that's the first point. Second, the advocate or attorneys that resulted in the matter coming to court are nowhere to be found. You can understand that the lives of our clients are at high risk, he [Motsoeneng] is more unsafe inside prison than outside. There's a need to look objectively at whether justice is being applied here [or whether] he's being punished because he's Mboro.”

A compromise of Wednesday was eventually reached. The matter was then postponed to allow Mokoena to give judgment. Motsoeneng and his accused remain in custody.

TimesLIVE