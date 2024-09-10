Construction 'extortionists' demanded money daily so work could continue

He said they indicated that they were looking for SMME jobs and had agreed with the client that they would be offered construction work such as painting and fitting ceilings.
Image: Phathu Luvhengo/TimesLIVE
Four men arrested at a building site in Marshalltown, Johannesburg, on Monday asked the area ward councillor for a confirmation letter, which they then allegedly used to force the construction company to hire them.
The men were arrested by metro police (JMPD) after reports of alleged extortion at the site, where a petrol station was being built.
According to JMPD spokesperson Xolani Fihla, certain individuals identified as part of a construction mafia had allegedly demanded R1,000 daily from construction workers and had been obstructing access to the site.
The suspects allegedly insisted that only their “preferred workers” from ward 124, which covers parts of Booysens, Meredale, Marshalltown, and Ormonde View, be employed. But Fihla said the property owner disputed this and denied any agreement with the suspects regarding jobs.
Ward councillor Mongameli Mnyameni said that of the four people arrested, three were among a group of six people who went to his office and allegedly told him that they had met the client of a garage.
Image: Phathu Luvhengo/TimesLIVE
On Tuesday morning a vehicle from a private security company was parked outside the gate of the construction site with several guards and fewer than 10 employees working at the site.
The guard at the gate who did not want to identify himself declined to talk about what had transpired and insisted no-one was allowed into the site except the workers.
The site supervisor, Simon Shabangu, said when they arrived on Monday morning about eight people had blocked two entrance gates but allowed them to enter.
He said the people told the security guards that they wouldn't allow the workers to work. “We didn’t want to interfere with them,” he said. “We were inside when they were talking to the guards. I don’t know how it happened that JMPD arrived and arrested them but it seems that they were demanding money for protection.”
Shabangu said they started working at the site last Monday. He said the men had been to the site on several occasions, would speak to the security guards and then leave.
During the brief conversations with security, it's alleged the men would demand R1,000 daily so construction could continue at the site.
He said they did not fear for their lives since the security company had been guarding them since they started working last week. “The guards are protecting us. Since we started there has always been protection from a private security company,” he said.
He said about eight people arrived in two vehicles on Monday and parked at the two entrances. “It was not the first time, they came before but did not talk to us — they were stopped by the security guards.
“They arrested four, and it seems like some ran away,” he said.
Morne Jacobs from PTSA Pump and Tank, a company working on the site, declined to comment. He said he was just a contractor. “I don't think it is a good idea. I would rather not say anything; the story will come out,” he said.
