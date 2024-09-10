South Africa

'Copper thief' shot dead in Mthatha after R1m electricity kiosk vandalised

Officers responded to reports that a structure in Mthatha was burning

10 September 2024 - 17:05 By Timna Mgunculu
Law enforcement officials at King Sabata Dalindyebo municipality found two male suspects dismantling the burnt kiosk on Sunday.
Image: Supplied

A suspected copper cable thief has been shot dead in Mthatha after allegedly vandalising a R1m electricity kiosk.

King Sabata Dalindyebo municipality’s law enforcement officers responded to reports at about 4am on Sunday that the kiosk, below Mthatha central police station, was burning.

Municipality spokesperson Sonwabo Mampoza said the officers found the electricity infrastructure in ashes. On their arrival, they came upon two male suspects dismantling the burnt kiosk.

“The two suspects ran away and the officials pursued them in the direction of the bush. While in the bush, towards the river bank, a shooting incident took place [and] one of the suspects was fatally wounded. The other fled,” he said.

Mampoza said the matter and the scene were handed over to the police for further processing and investigation.

“The municipality is sending a strong warning to everyone involved in criminal activities to desist as this vandalism undermines the good work to deliver services.”

Mampoza said the damaged infrastructure was worth about R1m.

TimesLIVE

