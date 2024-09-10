South Africa

Durban murder accused also wanted for alleged drive-by shooting

Three men shot dead at a Lamontville shisanyama

10 September 2024 - 21:44 By MFUNDO MKHIZE
Mndeni 'Nandos' Ngcobo, 23, appeared in the Durban magistrate's court in connection with the murder of three men at a Lamontville shishanyama in March.
Image: Mfundo Mkhize

A second suspect arrested in connection with the murder of eThekwini municipality VIP officer Siyathokoza Mthethwa and two friends is also being sought for a drive-by shooting in Lamontville.

This emerged at the Durban magistrate's court on Tuesday when Mndeni “Nandos” Ngcobo, 23, made his first appearance.

Mthethwa, 40, was fatally shot, with Merik Thringe, 40, and Nkanyiso Makhanya, 34, while they were at a shisanyama in March. They were approached by a group of men, an argument ensued and the suspects fired several shots, killing the three friends.

The gunmen fled the scene.

Prosecutor Denise Perumal said the state was opposed to bail.

Last Tuesday, members from the Hawks’ Durban serious organised crime investigation unit and metro police received information about one of the suspects and arrested Thandolwenkosi Nzimande, 21 in uMlazi. He was charged with three counts of murder.

Ngcobo is charged alongside Smukelo Sulumani Mkhize, 23, and Sibonelo Khumalo, 31, for attempted murder on April 19.

My brother was always in my corner and it’s for this reason that I will continue to attend the court sittings, as tough as it is.
Siyathokoza Mthethwa's sister, Zandille Ndelu

The state is alleging the trio tried to shoot Mlungisi Mncube in Lamontville. They will appear on Thursday for bail consideration in the drive-by shooting charge. 

Ngcobo will appear alongside Nzimande for the triple murder on Friday.

Mthethwa’s sister, Zandille Ndelu, who was present in court, said Ngcobo’s appearance had left her with more questions than answers.

“Who really killed my brother? That is what I really want to know because for now I am just in the dark about the whole series of events,” she said.

Ndelu said she was still reeling from loss of her brother.

“It's painful and every day is a painful reminder. It is for this reason that I want the law to take its course. My brother was always in my corner and it’s for this reason that I will continue to attend the court sittings, as tough as it is,” said Ndelu.

