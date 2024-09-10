South Africa

Family killings: Man to appear in Limpopo court

10 September 2024 - 07:10
A man who allegedly killed two women and injured another will appear in court this week. Stock image.
Image: 123RF/FERNANDO GREGORY MILAN

A man who allegedly hacked his mother and sister-in-law to death and left another woman injured has been arrested and is expected to appear in a Limpopo court later this week.

The incident occurred on Monday morning in Ga-Chuene, according to police spokesperson Brigadier Hlulani Mashaba.

"According to reports the suspect attacked a 23-year-old woman at her residence with a sharp object. She escaped and sought community assistance. He then returned to his place of residence and killed his 78-year-old mother and 60-year-old sister-in-law with the same object.

"Police apprehended the suspect with community assistance. The injured woman was taken to the hospital ."

The motive behind the attack is unknown though police have linked it to alleged domestic violence.

The 48-year-old man will appear in the Polokwane magistrate's court on Wednesday on two counts of murder and assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

TimesLIVE

