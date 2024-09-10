South Africa

Firefighters battling blaze at Country Club in Auckland Park

Everyone managed to evacuate when the fire started

10 September 2024 - 18:28 By TimesLIVE
The fire at the Johannesburg Country Club has been contained in the kitchen, dining hall and reception area.
Image: Johannesburg EMS

A building at the Johannesburg Country Club in Auckland Park caught fire on Tuesday afternoon. 

“City of Johannesburg emergency management services received a structural fire call around 4.20pm. On arrival at Johannesburg Country Club, firefighter crews found the building gutted with flames,” Johannesburg EMS spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi said. 

He said three fire engines were dispatched to the scene. Everyone had managed to evacuate when the fire started. 

“The fire has been contained in the kitchen, dining hall and reception area. At the moment, the cause of fire is still a subject of investigations.” 

TimesLIVE 

Fire at correctional services head office contained

No injuries have been reported after a fire broke out at the department of correctional service's head office in Tshwane.
News
1 day ago

Young siblings die in shack fire despite neighbours rallying to help

When they saw the fire, community members formed a relay system with buckets of water.
News
5 hours ago

Fire at airshow destroys 19 vehicles

Free State police say they are investigating the cause of the fire that destroyed 19 vehicles at the Bethlehem annual airshow.
News
2 days ago
