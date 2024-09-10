Despite these challenges it was incumbent on every student and staff member to respect patients, he said.
Improve your bedside manner, Wits tells doctors in wake of Helen Joseph Hospital viral video
Image: Veli Nhlapo
The dean of Wits University's faculty of health sciences Prof Shabir Madhi has urged staff and students to treat patients with dignity, compassion and respect.
A video posted by a patient at Helen Joseph Hospital, Thomas “Tom London” Holmes, went viral at the weekend alleging unprofessional conduct by some students and staff.
Madhi urged staff and students to reflect on the oath they took at the start of their studies and upon graduation and ensure they live up to the commitments they made.
“The faculty of health sciences is committed to ensuring we train students who not only become masters of their profession but are also compassionate and who maintain the dignity of patients when engaging with them,” he said.
He acknowledged and thanked the many doctors and healthcare professionals who carry out their duties impeccably and with distinction, despite the challenges they face.
“We appreciate the challenging nature of working in public hospitals and we need to continue advocating for improvements in staffing and infrastructure in our public health service.”
Despite these challenges it was incumbent on every student and staff member to respect patients, he said.
He acknowledged staff are often stretched to capacity to provide optimal healthcare, coupled with managing rotations, especially interns, and other administrative challenges.
“This does not excuse us from extending professional healthcare services to vulnerable patients. Of particular concern is the alleged lack of basic civility of some of our medical students, our future healthcare workers.”
It is important they engage with patients in the same manner they would want others to engage with them and their family members, should they be on the receiving end of healthcare services, said Madhi.
“Should you come across students or staff members who do not adhere to these values, please direct these complaints to the head of school, Prof Daynia Ballot, and the deanery, so they can be addressed immediately.”
