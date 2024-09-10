South Africa

Improve your bedside manner, Wits tells doctors in wake of Helen Joseph Hospital viral video

10 September 2024 - 11:02
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
The dean of Wits University's faculty of health sciences Prof Shabir Madhi says it is incumbent on every student and staff member to respect patients. File photo.
The dean of Wits University's faculty of health sciences Prof Shabir Madhi says it is incumbent on every student and staff member to respect patients. File photo.
Image: Veli Nhlapo

The dean of Wits University's faculty of health sciences Prof Shabir Madhi has urged staff and students to treat patients with dignity, compassion and respect. 

A video posted by a patient at Helen Joseph Hospital, Thomas “Tom London” Holmes, went viral at the weekend alleging unprofessional conduct by some students and staff.

Madhi urged staff and students to reflect on the oath they took at the start of their studies and upon graduation and ensure they live up to the commitments they made. 

“The faculty of health sciences is committed to ensuring we train students who not only become masters of their profession but are also compassionate and who maintain the dignity of patients when engaging with them,” he said. 

He acknowledged and thanked the many doctors and healthcare professionals who carry out their duties impeccably and with distinction, despite the challenges they face.

“We appreciate the challenging nature of working in public hospitals and we need to continue advocating for improvements in staffing and infrastructure in our public health service.”

WATCH | Gauteng health MEC defends treatment of viral patient who ‘lay in my faeces for a day’ at hospital

The video of Thomas “Tom London” Holmes complaining about staff at the Helen Joseph Hospital went viral on social media at the weekend.
News
1 day ago

Despite these challenges it was incumbent on every student and staff member to respect patients, he said.

He acknowledged staff are often stretched to capacity to provide optimal healthcare, coupled with managing rotations, especially interns, and other administrative challenges.

“This does not excuse us from extending professional healthcare services to vulnerable patients. Of particular concern is the alleged lack of basic civility of some of our medical students, our future healthcare workers.”

It is important they engage with patients in the same manner they would want others to engage with them and their family members, should they be on the receiving end of healthcare services, said Madhi.

Should you come across students or staff members who do not adhere to these values, please direct these complaints to the head of school, Prof Daynia Ballot, and the deanery, so they can be addressed immediately.” 

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Gauteng department of health probes mistreatment allegations at Helen Joseph Hospital

The Gauteng department of health says it is investigating allegations of mistreatment of patients by staff at the Helen Joseph Hospital.
News
1 day ago

'Flies, atrocious facilities, disgusting toilets': former broadcaster lambastes conditions in Helen Joseph Hospital

Former broadcaster Tom London has publicly spoken out about what he called the "atrocious facilities" and "disgusting toilets" at the Helen Joseph ...
News
2 days ago

Chris Hani Baragwanath Academic Hospital to open own bakery

Gauteng health MEC Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko said plans were in place to have an operational bakery for the hospital by 2025.
News
2 weeks ago

Cancer patients' grim wait for death

Cancer sufferer Lydia Staats has attended two funerals in the past year — both of them for women who, like her, had been waiting for radiation ...
News
1 month ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. ‘I said yes’: Mama Joy engaged to her French boyfriend South Africa
  2. 'This bullet was fired by the same firearm': Another ballistic expert confirms ... South Africa
  3. Cape Town man tests positive for mpox, has not travelled South Africa
  4. Delayed start for pastor Mboro bail bid due to heavy court caseload South Africa
  5. ‘What has he done to you?’: magistrate’s ‘worrying’ remarks in Mboro case in ... South Africa

Latest Videos

The Real Voice of Darth Vader...hilarious!
Gang Related- Court Scene(HD)